WoW Dragonflight Season 4 loot accidentally goes out early to surprised players

One WoW Dragonflight player earned a Season 4 loot item, the Dreadful Synchronous Timestrand, before the new season’s arrival.

World of Warcraft’s 10.2.6 patch went live on March 19, with Dragonflight’s next season scheduled to follow weeks later. Blizzard developers have yet to offer a firm release date for Season 4, though players anticipate an April launch window.

However, one piece of content from the forthcoming update has already arrived in-game for at least one player. The stray loot item leaves many wondering what other bugs will surface between now and the seasonal content update.

A Reddit user recently shared a screenshot of an item they received from the postmaster in WoW. The item in question is the Dreadful Synchronous Timestrand. Labeled as an “Awakened Raid Finder,” this particular piece of loot isn’t supposed to hit Dragonflight until Season 4’s still-uncertain launch date.

Article continues after ad

When asked how they obtained the raid finder loot, the original poster said they killed Smolderon and exited the raid without grabbing any loot. Minutes later, the user received mail with the Dreadful Synchronous Timestrand included.

Article continues after ad

The Redditor has since reported the loot reward as a bug, after reading the replies and realizing they were accidentally sent Season 4 loot.

This isn’t the only glitch plaguing World of Warcraft following the 10.2.6 patch, either. In addition to “loot from the future,” players have also encountered chat bugs since the update’s release.