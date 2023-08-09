WoW Dragonflight leveling set to be a lot easier with Patch 10.1.7

Reportedly, WoW Dragonflight’s upcoming 10.1.7 patch will add a special buff for Dreamsurge events that should make leveling up much easier.

Dragonflight’s 10.1.7 update is right around the corner, as it’s scheduled to go live in just a few weeks on Tuesday, September 5.

The patch will add a whole host of new content to the experience, including an all-new Ping system, new holiday rewards, and additional skin colors for Forsaken.

What has players most excited is Dreamsurge, a public event that takes over one of the four Dragon Isles zones every week. Now new information suggests players who occupy the zone during Dreamsurge will receive an incredible buff for their character.

Leveling up in WoW Dragonflight should prove much easier in 10.1.7

Patch 10.1.7’s PTR build reveals that while Dreamsurge permeates a zone, something called Dreaming Winds will take effect. Notably, the Dreaming Winds buff grants every character in the impacted zone with a 25 percent experience bonus.

As such, content creator MrGM advises Dragonflight players with level 60-70 characters to wait for patch 10.1.7’s arrival before getting back on a leveling/gearing grind.

Easier Dragonflight leveling is not all World of Warcraft users have to look forward to when the update drops early next month.

According to additional reporting on the PTR from Wowhead, players will also be able to gather Dreamsurge Coalescence by looting items in the Dreamsurge zone or finishing objectives within it. Apparently, collecting Dreamsurge Coalescence will prove useful for buying various items.

Even more details about 10.1.7 should go live in the weeks ahead since it remains on track for a September 5 rollout.