When does Valorant Episode 2 begin? Act 3 end date, more - Dexerto

Valorant is nearing the end of its first Episode, Ignition. Act 3 is underway, with the second Episode soon to follow. We’ve got everything you need to know about when Ignition ends, when Episode 2 will start, and the major changes coming.

It feels like just a few days ago we were getting our hands on Valorant for the first time. However, Act 1 and 2 has already passed, and Act 3 is soon to be going the way of the history books, marking the end of the Ignition chapter.

Act 3 is chock full of content, including a new map in Icebox, an all-new battle pass, and Agent Skye. However, it’s likely that the mark of a new episode is going to be even more grandiose.

If you’re excited to play the next episode of Valorant, you still have to wait a little longer. However, here’s everything we know about Episode 2, from when it’ll be dropping on live servers, and exactly what you should expect from the major update.

When does Valorant Ignition: Act 3 end?

Valorant’s final Act for Ignition kicked off on October 13. It’ll be kicking around for a bit longer than the last two Acts ⁠— three months instead of the usual two.

This means that players shouldn’t expect Act 3 to end until early 2021. Three months from October 13 lands us at around January 13, 2021. You’ll have until then to complete the Act 3 battle pass and reap the sweet rewards.

When does Valorant Episode 2 begin?

Once Ignition ends, Valorant’s second episode will kick off almost immediately. It’s expected that Valorant Episode 2 will launch on January 13, 2021, right after Act 3 finishes. However, no dates have been locked in as such yet.

New content coming in Valorant Episode 2: Agents, more

Valorant Episode 2 was meant to bring a new map, new Agent, and major gameplay updates. However, the first point on that list has been ticked off in Act 3, with Riot releasing Icebox to players three months early. That doesn’t mean that a new map won’t be arriving with Episode 2, but it’s unlikely.

One thing players can be sure of is a new Agent landing onto Future Earth. There’s already a teaser out for them ⁠— Tier 48 of the battle pass has revealed a dog tag with “Memento Mori” on it, a Latin phrase about the inevitability of death.

Valorant Episode 2 will also likely add some new features to the game as well. There’s a new game mode that’s been leaked in the files titled “Snowball” too. It’s just a game of wait and see, but one thing is for certain, the update should be huge.