 When does Valorant Episode 2 begin? Act 3 end date, more - Dexerto
Valorant

When does Valorant Episode 2 begin? Act 3 end date, more

Published: 15/Oct/2020 8:25

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Valorant Episode 2

Valorant is nearing the end of its first Episode, Ignition. Act 3 is underway, with the second Episode soon to follow. We’ve got everything you need to know about when Ignition ends, when Episode 2 will start, and the major changes coming.

It feels like just a few days ago we were getting our hands on Valorant for the first time. However, Act 1 and 2 has already passed, and Act 3 is soon to be going the way of the history books, marking the end of the Ignition chapter.

Act 3 is chock full of content, including a new map in Icebox, an all-new battle pass, and Agent Skye. However, it’s likely that the mark of a new episode is going to be even more grandiose.

Icebox in Valorant
Riot Games
Icebox was meant to come in Episode 2, but Riot pulled its release forward to Act 3.

If you’re excited to play the next episode of Valorant, you still have to wait a little longer. However, here’s everything we know about Episode 2, from when it’ll be dropping on live servers, and exactly what you should expect from the major update.

When does Valorant Ignition: Act 3 end?

Valorant’s final Act for Ignition kicked off on October 13. It’ll be kicking around for a bit longer than the last two Acts ⁠— three months instead of the usual two.

This means that players shouldn’t expect Act 3 to end until early 2021. Three months from October 13 lands us at around January 13, 2021. You’ll have until then to complete the Act 3 battle pass and reap the sweet rewards.

When does Valorant Episode 2 begin?

Once Ignition ends, Valorant’s second episode will kick off almost immediately. It’s expected that Valorant Episode 2 will launch on January 13, 2021, right after Act 3 finishes. However, no dates have been locked in as such yet.

Memento Mori Valorant player card
Riot Games
The Memento Mori player card in the Act 3 battle pass could be the first teaser of Valorant’s next Agent in Episode 2.

New content coming in Valorant Episode 2: Agents, more

Valorant Episode 2 was meant to bring a new map, new Agent, and major gameplay updates. However, the first point on that list has been ticked off in Act 3, with Riot releasing Icebox to players three months early. That doesn’t mean that a new map won’t be arriving with Episode 2, but it’s unlikely.

One thing players can be sure of is a new Agent landing onto Future Earth. There’s already a teaser out for them ⁠— Tier 48 of the battle pass has revealed a dog tag with “Memento Mori” on it, a Latin phrase about the inevitability of death.

Valorant Episode 2 will also likely add some new features to the game as well. There’s a new game mode that’s been leaked in the files titled “Snowball” too. It’s just a game of wait and see, but one thing is for certain, the update should be huge.

Overwatch

McCree players are breaking Overwatch again in Halloween Terror update

Published: 15/Oct/2020 7:57

by Brad Norton
Blizzard

Halloween Terror McCree

The Halloween Terror event is back in Overwatch, meaning that players are finding new ways to mess with Junkenstein’s Revenge. 2020’s experiments might be the most damaging yet as the community is quite literally breaking the game.

Another year of Halloween Terror means another year of Junkenstein’s Revenge action. The fan-favorite PvE mode has made its mark five years in a row now, and players are continuing to find new ways to mess with it.

The wave-based mode comes with all-new Challenge Missions and powerful mini-bosses this time around. While you might be familiar with things by now, each week brings new variations into the mix.

No different from every other year, it’s the perfect experience to truly push heroes to their limits. You may have seen McCree’s Ultimate taking down dozens of Zomnics in previous iterations.

However, things have been taken to an entirely new level in 2020.

Mendatory Highest Noon for Junkenstein’s Event! from Overwatch

Thanks to the help of the Workshop, certain tweaks can be applied to the PvE experience. From extra health on the castle doors to outright disabling enemy attacks. There’s a ton that goes into this bot-destroying record hunt and this year is no different.

Reddit user ‘Sneakyguy164’ was all too prepared to fine-tune Junkenstein’s Revenge. After battling through the earlier rounds, it was time for things to ramp up with increased bot spawns and a ton of mini-bosses.

Before long, the lobby had so many moving characters that it refused to create any more. “After a certain amount of elites have spawned, the server considers itself overloaded and doesn’t spawn bots,” they explained. As they reached this point, with the maximum number of enemies on screen, it was time to mow them down.

McCree’s Ultimate was buffed by Ana’s Nano Boost and in a split moment, the game broke. Animations stopped playing, shots stopped firing, and textures bugged out. Roadhogs all over the map were left stuck in place as servers tried to catch up.

Overwatch Junkenstein's Revenge gameplay
Blizzard
Zomnics are no match for this ridiculous High Noon.

Once everything popped back into place, dozens of enemies instantly vanished. While the near server-crashing efforts were impressive, the creator of the Workshop mode hopes others will be considerate with it.

“Seeing as this post got way more attention than it did last year, I hope we won’t fry a server or two by having a bunch of people try it out,” they said.

You can check out this specific version of Junkenstein’s Revenge using the code: SEXYM. Just be careful not to take down any servers in your own attempts.

