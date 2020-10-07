Everything coming in Valorant Act 3: Icebox map, new Agent, Battlepass - Dexerto

Riot Games has now unveiled its grand plans for Act III of Episode 1 in Valorant, including a first look at the brand new agent. There’s also the new map, Icebox, and first details of the battle pass.

Riot already confirmed the brand new map, Icebox, the second new map coming to the game since launch.

In addition, a new Agent is joining the roster, but at the time of writing, Riot is keeping their exact name, abilities and lore under wraps.

Here’s everything you need to know about Valorant Episode 1, Act 3:

ADJUSTED ACT III ROADMAP

Riot says they’re “closing Episode 1 with a banger of a finish.” A new Map, fresh 50-tiered Battlepass, changes to competitive mode, and the next Agent coming 2 weeks into the act.

New Map: Icebox (October 13 Unrated, October 27 Competitive)

An abandoned Kingdom research facility in the arctic wilderness is the next location to flex your aim and abilities. Pierce the dense snow cover as an Attacker to plant the Spike, and outplay as a Defender using ziplines to reach new and dangerous heights.

The two objective sites on Icebox favor frequent skirmishes, sharp aim, and adaptive play.

Because the new map is being pushed live earlier than was planned, the new Agent will be delayed. The Agent will release 2 weeks (one patch cycle) after the start of Act III. This will allow the devs to sort out any stability issues.

Competitive Refresh (October 27)

Riot is making some changes to how ranking works in the competitive mode of Valorant. The developers say they are working “on the long term health of organized team play.”

New Competitive Act

Rank queue lowered from 6 tiers to 3 tiers

Select preferred server, to improve ping

Immortal+ rank outcomes are decided 100% by wins and losses

You can check out a full breakdown of the changes coming in Act III and beyond here.

Act III Battlepass (October 13)

As with each new act, a fresh Battlepass is also dropping on October 13:

Riot explains that the Battlepass is being slightly improved for Act III though. Weekly missions will now progress quicker for “faster unlocks” and additional epilogue tiers.

“Collect heads, rake in the XP, then snap on Act III exclusives like the “Chilly McFreeze” Gun Buddy to match your arctic battles, the “Radianite Hazard” Player Card, and the Viper Spray that reminds you to wash your hands.

Purchase the Act III Premium Battlepass to unlock more tiers of VALORANT items like the Ruin Vandal, “Disco Ball” Gun Buddy, and the Surge Bucky (with variants!).”

New weapon skin: Singularity (October 13)

“Singularity exists in a far future, vast in its journey from the beyond. Powerful, abstract, and mysterious. None know where it came from or how it came to be.

Harness its unstable force on the Phantom, Sheriff, Spectre, Ares, and Melee when you buy the Singularity bundle.”

Gun Buddy: Welcome Middle East and North Africa

More (low ping) challengers to the Radiant throne have arrived from the Middle East and North Africa.

Log in during October 28 to earn the Dallah Gun Buddy and celebrate their homecoming.

New Agent: ??? (October 27)

Riot is staying tight-lipped on details about the new Agent for now, so we only know what they look like. We’ll keep you updated as soon as the abilities and name are revealed.

That’s everything we know so far about Act III – stay tuned to @ValorantUpdates for the latest.