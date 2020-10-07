 Everything coming in Valorant Act 3: Icebox map, new Agent, Battlepass - Dexerto
Valorant

Everything coming in Valorant Act 3: Icebox map, new Agent, Battlepass

Published: 7/Oct/2020 16:26 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 17:04

by Calum Patterson
Riot Games

Valorant Episode 1

Riot Games has now unveiled its grand plans for Act III of Episode 1 in Valorant, including a first look at the brand new agent. There’s also the new map, Icebox, and first details of the battle pass.

Riot already confirmed the brand new map, Icebox, the second new map coming to the game since launch.

In addition, a new Agent is joining the roster, but at the time of writing, Riot is keeping their exact name, abilities and lore under wraps.

Here’s everything you need to know about Valorant Episode 1, Act 3:

ADJUSTED ACT III ROADMAP

EP1_Act3_modal_lite.jpg

Riot says they’re “closing Episode 1 with a banger of a finish.” A new Map, fresh 50-tiered Battlepass, changes to competitive mode, and the next Agent coming 2 weeks into the act.

New Map: Icebox (October 13 Unrated, October 27 Competitive)

An abandoned Kingdom research facility in the arctic wilderness is the next location to flex your aim and abilities. Pierce the dense snow cover as an Attacker to plant the Spike, and outplay as a Defender using ziplines to reach new and dangerous heights.

The two objective sites on Icebox favor frequent skirmishes, sharp aim, and adaptive play.

Because the new map is being pushed live earlier than was planned, the new Agent will be delayed. The Agent will release 2 weeks (one patch cycle) after the start of Act III. This will allow the devs to sort out any stability issues.

Competitive Refresh (October 27)

Riot is making some changes to how ranking works in the competitive mode of Valorant. The developers say they are working “on the long term health of organized team play.”

  • New Competitive Act
  • Rank queue lowered from 6 tiers to 3 tiers
  • Select preferred server, to improve ping
  • Immortal+ rank outcomes are decided 100% by wins and losses

You can check out a full breakdown of the changes coming in Act III and beyond here.

Act III Battlepass (October 13)

As with each new act, a fresh Battlepass is also dropping on October 13:

Riot explains that the Battlepass is being slightly improved for Act III though. Weekly missions will now progress quicker for “faster unlocks” and additional epilogue tiers.

“Collect heads, rake in the XP, then snap on Act III exclusives like the “Chilly McFreeze” Gun Buddy to match your arctic battles, the “Radianite Hazard” Player Card, and the Viper Spray that reminds you to wash your hands.

Purchase the Act III Premium Battlepass to unlock more tiers of VALORANT items like the Ruin Vandal, “Disco Ball” Gun Buddy, and the Surge Bucky (with variants!).”

New weapon skin: Singularity (October 13)

“Singularity exists in a far future, vast in its journey from the beyond. Powerful, abstract, and mysterious. None know where it came from or how it came to be.

Harness its unstable force on the Phantom, Sheriff, Spectre, Ares, and Melee when you buy the Singularity bundle.”

Gun Buddy: Welcome Middle East and North Africa

More (low ping) challengers to the Radiant throne have arrived from the Middle East and North Africa.

Log in during October 28 to earn the Dallah Gun Buddy and celebrate their homecoming.

New Agent: ??? (October 27)

Valorant Act 3 agent teaser
Riot Games
The new Agent teaser

Riot is staying tight-lipped on details about the new Agent for now, so we only know what they look like. We’ll keep you updated as soon as the abilities and name are revealed.

That’s everything we know so far about Act III – stay tuned to @ValorantUpdates for the latest.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 2 live: Lewandowski, Haaland, Kane, Saint-Maximin, more

Published: 7/Oct/2020 18:05 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 18:11

by Isaac McIntyre
Team of the Week 2 FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have released the second batch of Team of the Week players in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and it looks like there are some exciting cards up for grabs this week.

Following the completion of another busy game week across football’s top-flight leagues, a new set of TOTW players has been released, featuring some huge names and valuable cards.

Dexerto made a number of predictions earlier in the week, included at the bottom of this article, so let’s see how they stacked up with leaks and ultimately, the official team as well.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 2

FIFA 21 TOTW 2
EA SPORTS
The full Team of the Week #2 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team!

Just as with the first Team of the Week, the second TOTW squad is stacked with top talent, such as the likes of Lewandowski, Courtois, Kane, and Haaland. While not as high-rated as those studs, the likes of Milan’s Hernandez and Newcastle’s Saint-Maximin should also draw a lot of attention as being “meta” players.

Here are some of the players you might be interested in:

  • Erling Haaland (86)
  • Robert Lewandowski (92)
  • Harry Kane (89)
  • Thibaut Courtois (90)
  • Ben Chilwell (84)
  • Theo Hernandez (83)
  • Jack Grealish (83)
  • Ollie Watkins (81)
  • Allan Saint-Maximin (83)
  • Renato Sanchez (82)
  • Marcel Halstenberg (84)

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 2 leaked

Ahead of EA SPORTS confirming the full TOTW #2, the full squad was claimed to have been leaked – and the leaker even managed to get his hands on the same image that EA would end up tweeting out.

When did TOTW 2 go live in FIFA 21?

EA SPORTS revealed this next FIFA Team of the Week squad at 6PM (UK time) Wednesday, October 7, 2020. As per usual, they were announced and droped into packs at 6pm BST / 12pm CT / 1pm EST / 3am AEST.

These boosted player upgrades are now being announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21, unlike other years where we knew about them three hours prior. 

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 1 Rewards
EA SPORTS
This could be a cracking TOTW just in time for the full FIFA 21 release!

FIFA 20 Team of the Week 32 predictions

What a week! Competitions around the world have come back for the 2020/21 season, soon after the end of last year’s staggering campaign. The back-to-back nature of these seasons, it seems, is going to lead to some exciting games.

The biggest news from the Premier League this week was Aston Villa and Tottenham each dolling out huge defeats for Liverpool and Manchester United respectively. Ollie Watkins scored three and assisted one as he led the Villans to a 7–2 victory over the champions, while Heung Min Son was unplayable against United.

There were a number of other standout performances across the weekend too. Neymar Jr. was at his electric best against Angers, while FIFA 21 cover star Erling Haaland kept up his goalscoring record in a 4–0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Here are our TOTW 2 predictions, so let’s see how many we got right this week!

TOTW 2 predictions

  • GK – Marko Dmitrović – SD Eibar
  • GK – Jiri Pavlenka – Werder Bremen
  • CB – Marvin Friedrich – Union Berlin
  • RB – Facundo Roncaglia – Osasuna 
  • LB – Ben Chilwell – Chelsea
  • LB – Aaron Cresswell – West Ham United
  • LB – Marcel Halstenberg – RB Leipzig
  • CM – Jorginho – Chelsea
  • CM – Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad
  • CM – Dani Di Wit – AZ Alkmaar
  • CM – Mario Pasalic – Atalanta
  • CAM – Jack Grealish – Aston Villa
  • RW – James Rodriguez – Everton
  • RM – Marcus Harness – Portsmouth
  • RW – Galeno – Braga 
  • LM – Allan Saint-Maximin – Newcastle United
  • LW – Neymar – PSG
  • LW – Heung Min Son – Spurs
  • ST – Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund 
  • ST – Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
  • ST – Patson Daka –  RB Salzburg
  • ST – Callum Wilson – Newcastle United
  • ST – Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news, updates, leaks, guides, and more.