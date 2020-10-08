 Valorant Agent Skye revealed: Abilities, release date, more - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Valorant Agent Skye revealed: Abilities, release date, more

Published: 8/Oct/2020 16:20

by Theo Salaun
Skye in Valorant
Riot Games

Share

Valorant Act 3

Riot Games have revealed the newest Agent coming in Act 3, Skye, a versatile Australian who will start scouting, attacking, and healing for her teams on October 27.

A couple months after Killjoy debuted as Valorant’s 12th Agent, Riot Games have revealed the trailer for the game’s 13th, Skye, who employs a variety of “beasts” to do her bidding and help her team gain a competitive edge.

Advertisement

From being able to heal teammates to nearsighting and damaging enemies from afar, Skye appears to have a multifaceted suite of abilities that make her an intriguing Agent to employ.

Valorant weapons and items Act III
Riot Games
Skye is Valorant’s newest Agent, hailing from Australia.

What are Skye’s abilities?

Riot haven’t confirmed Skye’s ability list exactly yet, but you can see the moves in action in the trailer:

Advertisement

Skye Release date in Valorant

Skye is set for release in Valorant on October 27, 2020.

Unlike Killjoy, who was revealed on August 2 and added to the game on August 4, Valorant players will have to wait a couple weeks to unlock the beastmaster Agent. While the next patch will unleash an icy Act III on fans fit with a brand-new Icebox map on October 13, eager players can circle October 27 on their calendars for Skye.

On that date, the game will feature a “Competitive Refresh” fit with a new Competitive Act, more server control, and, in a chance for players to start grinding out the title’s versatile 13th Agent.

Advertisement
Cosplay

WWE’s Zelina Vega wows Overwatch fans as poolside D.Va

Published: 8/Oct/2020 18:17

by Georgina Smith
Wrestler Zelina Vega next to D.Va from Overwatch
Instagram: zelina_vegawwe / Blizzard Enternatinment

Share

D.Va Overwatch

WWE wrestler and occasional cosplayer Zelina Vega has released a stunning cosplay of Overwatch’s D.Va after going viral back in August with a different take on the fan-favorite character.

Zelina Vega, also known by her real name Thea Trinidad, is an American pro-wrestler signed to WWE, and is a hugely recognizable star on the wrestling scene. While an extremely talented wrestler, she has also shown her love for cosplay in various forms.

Advertisement

A clear lover of video games, in the past she has recreated looks from Apex Legend’s Loba, Green Lantern’s Jessica Cruise, and has cosplayed several characters from popular shooter game Overwatch, including Sombra.

She also went viral in August for a cosplay that was an almost exact match for D.Va’s original costume, a quirky video that saw her don the iconic bright bodysuit. That clip has now garnered over 90,000 views on Instagram.

Advertisement
WWE Press Pool / Respawn Entertainment
Zelina Vega regularly cosplays gaming characters like Apex Legends heroine Loba.

With the success of her previous cosplay, Vega wanted to give her fans something a little different, whilst also remaining inspired by the mech pilot and former pro-gamer D.Va’s iconic look that is loved by fans.

This time she opted for a more revealing look, with the original neon bodysuit swapped out for a bikini that looks strikingly similar; the main material matches the royal blue exactly, with the detail of the pink strings making her immediately recognisable of the fan-favorite Overwatch character.

Advertisement

Her bikini top even has D.Va’s pink bunny logo stamped onto one side, which just goes to show the level of detail put into an overall more minimalistic take on the character. She points her gun directly at the camera.

Her makeup is on point, complete with the classic pink triangle face paint and a gorgeous blush colored eye look, which along with the headphones and the gun pointed straight for the camera, make for a practically hypnotic real-life version of D.Va.

With Vega’s love for the gaming and cosplay communities abundantly clear, fans are no doubt excited to see which stunning take she’ll pull out of the bag next. The Instagram post has a whopping 80,000 likes at the time of writing.