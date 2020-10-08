Valorant Agent Skye revealed: Abilities, release date, more - Dexerto

Riot Games have revealed the newest Agent coming in Act 3, Skye, a versatile Australian who will start scouting, attacking, and healing for her teams on October 27.

A couple months after Killjoy debuted as Valorant’s 12th Agent, Riot Games have revealed the trailer for the game’s 13th, Skye, who employs a variety of “beasts” to do her bidding and help her team gain a competitive edge.

From being able to heal teammates to nearsighting and damaging enemies from afar, Skye appears to have a multifaceted suite of abilities that make her an intriguing Agent to employ.

What are Skye’s abilities?

Riot haven’t confirmed Skye’s ability list exactly yet, but you can see the moves in action in the trailer:

Skye Release date in Valorant

Skye is set for release in Valorant on October 27, 2020.

Unlike Killjoy, who was revealed on August 2 and added to the game on August 4, Valorant players will have to wait a couple weeks to unlock the beastmaster Agent. While the next patch will unleash an icy Act III on fans fit with a brand-new Icebox map on October 13, eager players can circle October 27 on their calendars for Skye.

On that date, the game will feature a “Competitive Refresh” fit with a new Competitive Act, more server control, and, in a chance for players to start grinding out the title’s versatile 13th Agent.