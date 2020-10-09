 Valorant Episode 1 Act 3 Battle Pass: Skins, sprays, price, more - Dexerto
Valorant

Published: 9/Oct/2020 18:08

by Brad Norton
Valorant Act 3 Battle Pass
Riot Games

Valorant’s third and final Act for Episode 1 is right around the corner and that means an all-new Battle Pass will soon be available. From the new skin lines to the total costs, we’ve got a rundown on everything you need to know.

Each Episode in Valorant comes with three independent Acts, each of which brings all-new content. From the game’s fifth map to the 14th Agent, there’s plenty on the way with the next major update. Alongside these additions, there’s also another full Battle Pass ready for you to grind through.

From October 13 through until the beginning of Episode 2, you’ll be able to advance through another 50 tiers of unlocks. Skins, sprays, gun buddies, and player cards are just a few of the items on offer.

Whether you’re playing casually for free or investing for the premium track, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a complete rundown of the Act III Battle Pass.

Valorant Act 3 Battle Pass price

Valorant weapons and items Act III
Riot Games
There’s a ton to grind for in the Act III Battle Pass.

No different from every Battle Pass prior, Riot Games is sticking to the same price in Act III. It’ll cost you 1,000 Valorant Points (VP) to unlock the premium track. This will provide you with access to every single new item on offer, should you gather the experience needed to level it up.

However, there is still the free track this time around too. You’ll still be able to unlock a few sprays and skins for your efforts throughout the Act. If you do opt for the premium side of things, keep in mind that you’ll be earning a ton of Radianite through the Battle Pass as well.

Valorant Act 3 Battle Pass Rewards

Valorant weapon skins
Riot Games
The new Jade skin line can be unlocked for the Judge, Phantom, Spectre, and Ghost.

While all of the usual items will be on offer in the new Battle Pass, there are also three new skin lines available through the premium track. The Ruin, Jade, and Surge skin lines will offer all-new ways to customize your favorite weapons, including your knife as well.

The Jade skins give weapons a vibrant green look akin to its namesake emerald. Other options turn weapons black and gold with ominous red patches. It’s safe to say you’ll have more choice than ever when it comes to customization in Act III.

On top of the expected skins for your weapons, there’s also a ton of other goodies included. Player Cards, Gun Buddies, Sprays, Player Titles, and of course, Radianite Points aplenty.

Valorant melee weapon
Riot Games
A look at the Gothic Melee weapon available in the Act III Battle Pass

The Act III Battle Pass goes live on October 13. Be sure to get in early and start powering through if you want to claim the most lucrative rewards at the very end of the 50 tiers.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 2: Solutions & Cost

Published: 9/Oct/2020 16:18

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA SBC Solutions FIFA Ultimate Team

The second week of Marquee Matchups SBCs are now live in FIFA 21, focusing on the batch of international games that are being played across the globe. Here’s what you need to know. 

Despite domestic leagues around the globe only being a few weeks into their 2020/21 seasons, they’ve already had to have a momentary pause for international matches. 

Across the world, international squads have linked up for World Cup qualifiers, European Championship qualifiers, and friendlies – while teams in Europe are also playing in the UEFA Nations League.

As a result, EA SPORTS are using some of these games for the second week of Marquee Matchups squad building challenges. So, here’s what you need to know about completing them. 

France vs Portugal FIFA 21 Marquee Matchup SBC

The four Marquee Matchups chosen by EA for this week in FIFA 21 are all European matchups – with the pick of the bunch probably coming between France and Portugal.

To complete this part of the SBC group, you’ll need at least one player from either nation, at least five nationalities overall, as well as seven silver players and a minimum of 75 team chemistry. 

According to FUTBin, it should only cost a maximum of 6000 coins on Xbox, PlayStation, and Origin for PC, but we’ve got an answer that might save you a few and net you a Jumbo Silver Pack in the process. 

FUTBIN
Solution for France vs Portugal part of the Marquee Matchup.

England vs Belgium FIFA 21 Marquee Matchup SBC

The second biggest game of the bunch is probably England vs Belgium. The European powerhouses last met at the 2018 World Cup where the Belgian came out victors. 

In this part of the SBC, you’ll need one play from each nation as well as a maximum of six nations total but there are no silver players this time. Again, the cost isn’t much different, with it costing around 5000 for each platform but the below answer is slightly cheaper. 

FUTBIN
Solution for England vs Belgium part of the Marquee Matchup.

Italy vs Netherlands FIFA 21 Marquee Matchup SBC

Moving on to the third match up sees Italy take on the Netherlands. It should be a tasty affair between the two sides, both eager to regain their standing in international football.

As for the SBC, you’ll need two players from either nation, but you’ll only be allowed a maximum of three leagues with a minimum of four clubs. It’ll set you back a maximum of 6000 coins regardless. 

FUTBIN
Solution for Italy vs Netherlands part of the Marquee Matchup.

Spain vs Switzerland FIFA 21 Marquee Matchup SBC

Lastly, the final matchup of the four sees Spain taking on Switzerland, and you’ll be rewarded with a Prime Electrum Players Pack for ticking off this part of the SBC. 

Again, you need at least one player from each nation, but you’re limited to three clubs and need a minimum of nine gold players. It’ll cost a maximum of 6000 coins, but this solution should save some coins. 

FUTBIN
Solution for Spain vs Switzerland part of the Marquee Matchup.

For completing the group of SBCs, you will receive a Premium Gold Players Pack, which could come in handy seeing as OTW cards are starting to be released.

If you manage to get anything nice as a reward from the SBC, be sure to let us know and tweet us over at UltimateTeamUK.