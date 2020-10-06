New Valorant map Icebox revealed for Act 3 - Dexerto

Riot Games have confirmed that a new map called ‘Icebox’ will be coming to Valorant in Act 3. Set in the wintery tundra, this will be the fourth map added to the rotation, after Ascent debuted in Act 1.
If there’s one feature that has been at the forefront of Valorant player’s requests, it’s a new map. After the introduction of Ascent in Act 1, players have been longing for a new map to add to the already stale rotation of Split, Bind, Haven and Ascent. Now, the wait is over.
Coming in Act 3 (scheduled to drop on October 13), Icebox will be the fifth addition to Valorant’s map rotation. Based in a blistery tundra, the map is taking Agents into unknown territory — the cold.
Take on the Tundra — Icebox
Presumably, players will be able to play the traditional Spike-Defuse game mode, as well as Spike Rush and FFA Deathmatch on the tightly-packed map.
Caught in a blizzard, a ship full of containers is stranded. Based on the reveal video, the map will offer verticality like no other — with the ability to traverse zip-wires to get from specific regions on the map.
While on the surface the map appears to be tightly-packed, the reveal showcases a mixture of indoor and outdoor spaces, which will naturally lend itself to a healthy mixture of gunfights and different engagements.
Tightly packed. A small mid section of containers is all that separates both Attackers and Defenders in their respective spawns.
Given that the map appears to sprinkle elements of verticality throughout, players will have to approach both Attack and Defense with that in mind. So ability usage will no doubt be key in taking control of key areas on the map.
Of course, this will also give professional players the long-awaited map pool that will permit a best-of-five without needing to repeat maps. On top of the new map, a new Agent is expected to make their debut in Future Earth during Act 3.
With the launch of FIFA 21 seeing millions of football fans across the globe start competing to try and become the best in FIFA Ultimate Team, the first Ones to Watch promo team is fast approaching. Here’s everything we know about it.
Ones to Watch follows players that have transferred to other teams, promising them upgrades for every time they make a new promo such as Team of the Week, Team of the Tournament and more.
As such, OTW cards are highly desirable, and if you get a decent one at the start of the year, you could see a lot of improvements as the season unravels.
So, here’s everything we know about Ones to Watch in FIFA 21, including release dates and times, the players included and more.
Nathan Ake is a confirmed OTW player after his transfer from Bournemouth to Manchester City.
FIFA 21 Ones to Watch release date & time
We now know that the Ones to Watch is going to be up and running soon, with its first availability on the weekend of launch. Here are the dates for the cards being released:
October 9-16: OTW Team 1
October 16-21: OTW Team 2
October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2
It’s worth noting that you will get a Guaranteed OTW Item if you preordered the game before August 14, and the card you receive will be based on which date you open the pack, in correspondence with the dates above.