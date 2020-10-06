New Valorant map Icebox revealed for Act 3 - Dexerto

Riot Games have confirmed that a new map called ‘Icebox’ will be coming to Valorant in Act 3. Set in the wintery tundra, this will be the fourth map added to the rotation, after Ascent debuted in Act 1.

If there’s one feature that has been at the forefront of Valorant player’s requests, it’s a new map. After the introduction of Ascent in Act 1, players have been longing for a new map to add to the already stale rotation of Split, Bind, Haven and Ascent. Now, the wait is over.

Advertisement

Coming in Act 3 (scheduled to drop on October 13), Icebox will be the fifth addition to Valorant’s map rotation. Based in a blistery tundra, the map is taking Agents into unknown territory — the cold.

Take on the Tundra — Icebox

Presumably, players will be able to play the traditional Spike-Defuse game mode, as well as Spike Rush and FFA Deathmatch on the tightly-packed map.

Advertisement

Caught in a blizzard, a ship full of containers is stranded. Based on the reveal video, the map will offer verticality like no other — with the ability to traverse zip-wires to get from specific regions on the map.

While on the surface the map appears to be tightly-packed, the reveal showcases a mixture of indoor and outdoor spaces, which will naturally lend itself to a healthy mixture of gunfights and different engagements.

Given that the map appears to sprinkle elements of verticality throughout, players will have to approach both Attack and Defense with that in mind. So ability usage will no doubt be key in taking control of key areas on the map.

Advertisement

Of course, this will also give professional players the long-awaited map pool that will permit a best-of-five without needing to repeat maps. On top of the new map, a new Agent is expected to make their debut in Future Earth during Act 3.