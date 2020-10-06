 New Valorant map Icebox revealed for Act 3 - Dexerto
Valorant

New Valorant map Icebox revealed for Act 3

Published: 6/Oct/2020 16:19 Updated: 6/Oct/2020 16:44

by Andy Williams
Riot Games

Share

Riot Games have confirmed that a new map called ‘Icebox’ will be coming to Valorant in Act 3. Set in the wintery tundra, this will be the fourth map added to the rotation, after Ascent debuted in Act 1.

If there’s one feature that has been at the forefront of Valorant player’s requests, it’s a new map. After the introduction of Ascent in Act 1, players have been longing for a new map to add to the already stale rotation of Split, Bind, Haven and Ascent. Now, the wait is over.

Advertisement

Coming in Act 3 (scheduled to drop on October 13), Icebox will be the fifth addition to Valorant’s map rotation. Based in a blistery tundra, the map is taking Agents into unknown territory — the cold.

Take on the Tundra — Icebox

Presumably, players will be able to play the traditional Spike-Defuse game mode, as well as Spike Rush and FFA Deathmatch on the tightly-packed map.

Advertisement

Caught in a blizzard, a ship full of containers is stranded. Based on the reveal video, the map will offer verticality like no other — with the ability to traverse zip-wires to get from specific regions on the map.

While on the surface the map appears to be tightly-packed, the reveal showcases a mixture of indoor and outdoor spaces, which will naturally lend itself to a healthy mixture of gunfights and different engagements.

Icebox in Valorant.
Riot Games
Tightly packed. A small mid section of containers is all that separates both Attackers and Defenders in their respective spawns.

Given that the map appears to sprinkle elements of verticality throughout, players will have to approach both Attack and Defense with that in mind. So ability usage will no doubt be key in taking control of key areas on the map.

Advertisement

Of course, this will also give professional players the long-awaited map pool that will permit a best-of-five without needing to repeat maps. On top of the new map, a new Agent is expected to make their debut in Future Earth during Act 3.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch Team 1 countdown: OTW release time & players

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:17

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ones to Watch

With the launch of FIFA 21 seeing millions of football fans across the globe start competing to try and become the best in FIFA Ultimate Team, the first Ones to Watch promo team is fast approaching. Here’s everything we know about it.

Ones to Watch follows players that have transferred to other teams, promising them upgrades for every time they make a new promo such as Team of the Week, Team of the Tournament and more.

Advertisement

As such, OTW cards are highly desirable, and if you get a decent one at the start of the year, you could see a lot of improvements as the season unravels.

So, here’s everything we know about Ones to Watch in FIFA 21, including release dates and times, the players included and more.

Advertisement
Nathan Ake Manchester City FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Nathan Ake is a confirmed OTW player after his transfer from Bournemouth to Manchester City.

FIFA 21 Ones to Watch release date & time

We now know that the Ones to Watch is going to be up and running soon, with its first availability on the weekend of launch. Here are the dates for the cards being released:

  • October 9-16: OTW Team 1
  • October 16-21: OTW Team 2
  • October 21 onwards: OTW Teams 1 and 2

It’s worth noting that you will get a Guaranteed OTW Item if you preordered the game before August 14, and the card you receive will be based on which date you open the pack, in correspondence with the dates above.

Most FIFA promos drop at 6pm BST (11am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5am AEDT), so expect packs to be available from that time starting October 9.

Advertisement

Confirmed OTW players

So far, a small selection of players have been confirmed as Ones to Watch cards, though we expect more to be announced over time.

AC Milan FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
A number of players and clubs are featured in the first OTW team of FIFA 21.

Here are the confirmed players that will feature in the opening weeks of FIFA 21 Ones to Watch:

  • Timo Werner – 85 – RB Leipzig to Chelsea
  • Gareth Bale – 83 – Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur
  • Hakim Ziyech – 85 – Ajax to Chelsea
  • Thiago – 85 – Bayern Munich to Liverpool
  • Martin Odegaard – 83 – Real Madrid
  • Achraf Hakimi – 83 – Real Madrid to Inter Milan
  • Allan – 83 – Napoli to Everton
  • Nathan Ake – 79 – AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City
  • Luis Suarez — 87 — Barcelona to Atletico Madrid
  • Kai Havertz — 85 — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

Tonali OTW SBC

As well as these, Sandro Tonali (77 OVR, on loan from Brescia to AC Milan) is the first OTW SBC in FIFA 21.

Advertisement

We’ve written up a guide on the cheapest way to complete the SBC if you’re looking to get Tonali in your squad.

Ones to Watch predictions

On top of the confirmed players above, there are several we expect to see have their OTW cards announced soon.

Advertisement

Here’s who we’re expecting to see included:

  • Leroy Sane – 85 – Manchester City to Bayern Munich
  • Ferran Torres – 81 – Valencia to Manchester City
  • James Rodriguez – 82 – Real Madrid to Everton
  • Blaise Matuidi – 83 – Juventus to Inter Miami
  • Ben Chilwell – 81 – Leicester City to Chelsea
  • Jude Bellingham – 69 – Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund
  • Gabriel – 78 – Lille to Arsenal
  • Victor Osimhen – 79 – Lille to Napoli
  • Willian – 82 – Chelsea to Arsenal
  • Rodrigo – 82 – Valencia to Leeds
  • Donny van de Beek – 83 – Ajax to Manchester United
  • Miralem Pjanic – 85 – Juventus to FC Barcelona
  • Arthur – 84 – FC Barcelona to Juventus
  • Jonathan David – 79 – Gent to Lille
  • Dani Parejo – 85 – Valencia to Villarreal
  • Reiner Jesus – 71 – Loan, Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund
  • Everton – 81 – Gremio to Benfica

As these are only our predictions, don’t put too much stock into that list, but we would be surprised if at least a few of these players don’t get OTW cards.

In the meantime, you can check out @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter for all the latest news and updates regarding FIFA 21.