Riot explain why they fast-tracked Icebox map release in Valorant - Dexerto

Riot explain why they fast-tracked Icebox map release in Valorant

Published: 10/Oct/2020 0:23

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Valorant Act 3

Riot stunned Valorant players on October 6 when they revealed the FPS title’s fifth map, Icebox, would be dropping almost three months ahead of schedule. However, while community influence was a big part of bringing it forward, there was another reason ⁠— First Strike.

Icebox was revealed as Valorant’s fifth map on October 6. Taking place in the frozen tundras of Future Earth, Icebox will be rolling out as part of Act 3 on October 13.

This is almost three months ahead of schedule. Riot were planning on dropping a new map at the start of Episode 2, which was planned for December or January 2021.

However, there are two major reasons why Riot decided they needed to fast track the new map: community feedback, and competitive integrity. The community has voiced their struggles with Valorant’s current map rotation and its repetitiveness.

While Riot has implemented solutions to try and increase the variety, nothing they could do compares to just adding a new map. With outrage starting to climb, they found space to try and push ahead on Icebox and give it to players in Act 3.

“We are always listening to feedback from our players and strive to surprise and delight where we can. We take community requests seriously and do everything in our power to provide our players with the best experience possible,” senior producer Dexter Yu said.

“We prioritized early testing of our new content with players versus additional polish. We recently found opportunities to make shifts in our production plans to make this possible for Icebox.”

It’s a story that’s quite common with Valorant’s lifespan, especially since it’s been in the public eye. Riot have pushed features out early, and used the community to test it on live servers. This helps them understand what players want, need, and expect from development.

Icebox in Valorant
Riot Games
Icebox features ziplines, open areas, and heaps of verticality.

They hope to use Icebox’s early release to not only improve the casual experience, but the competitive one. Expanding the map pool to five maps means tournament organizers can feasibly run best of fives. It also starts to increase map diversity akin to CS:GO’s Active Duty Pool, where Riot in the future can swap maps in and out of the tournament pool.

If everything goes to plan, Icebox should be available in the later stages of First Strike.

“By releasing Icebox in a beta state on October 13, we allow players to join us in our efforts to make this map competition ready,” Yu added.

“Under current Riot tournament rulesets — once a new map spends 4 weeks in ranked mode, it is eligible for tournament play — if Icebox fares well in its beta phase, it will be eligible for inclusion in the later stages of our first official Riot-produced tournament, First Strike.”

Icebox isn’t the only thing coming in Act 3. Skye, the new Australian Agent, will be dropping on October 27 ⁠— one patch after Act 3 launches. There’s also all the usual goodies, including a battle pass, and a new Singularity skin collection.

Valorant Act 3 officially launches on October 13.

Drift0r explains why Black Ops Cold War Beta is ‘two steps backwards’

Published: 10/Oct/2020 0:07

by Theo Salaun
drift0r black ops cold war
Twitter, @Drift0r / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War drift0r

Renowned Call of Duty content creator ‘Drift0r’ has revealed precisely why he is disappointed in the Black Ops Cold War Beta, claiming he’s reluctant to play it due to a variety of concerns about performance and mechanics.

Moving from the Black Ops Cold War Alpha back in September to October’s Open Beta, different content creators, players, and professionals have expressed varying criticisms about the upcoming Call of Duty title. 

That’s theoretically good, as these experimental phases are meant to incur feedback, but what’s not good is that Drift0r believes some of the changes from Alpha to Beta have actually hurt the game, rather than helped it.

While the majority of players, pros, and streamers have focused on skill-based-matchmaking (SBMM) as their prevailing concern, Drift0r cites an uncomfortably long list of issues as the cause for his disappointment in the game. As Dr Disrespect tanks his kill-death ratio to counter SBMM, Drift0r has instead ignored that competitive aspect and focused specifically on the details that leave him unwilling to play the Beta.

“I didn’t want to make a video like this today, I didn’t want to be negative. I wanted to wake up and have a super fun stream, to be really hyped to play with the new stuff … but my experience from playing the Beta and my impressions were overwhelmingly negative. So negative, as a matter of fact, I cut my stream early.”

Driven to the point that he had to cut short his intended four-hour stream by a full two hours, Drift0r goes through about 15 minutes explaining why he thinks the game is “still rough” and has left him both “unhappy” and “upset.” Among his complaints, the principal issues appear to be lag, movement mechanics (including with vehicles) and what he describes as “painful” audio issues. 

 

While there are some cool mechanics possible in the Beta, from Drift0r’s experience, the gameplay was choppy, with consistent frame-rate drops. In response to hoped improvements in the Beta patch, he actually found movement to be more inconsistent and counter-intuitive. 

Similarly, he found that the vehicles were almost nerfed too strongly by making their maneuverability incredibly cumbersome. And last, while understanding that Treyarch’s decision to add more bass to the gunfire was an effort to placate fans who miss Modern Warfare’s realism, he found the audio to be overdone and painful.

Ultimately, Drift0r explains that, despite some great improvements to graphics and quality-of-life options, “in terms of fundamental gameplay, it was a step or two backwards.”