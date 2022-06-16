Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards

With Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 comes an all-new battle pass featuring exclusive skins, gun buddies, and many more rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

A new Valorant episode marks a whole slew of new content – and Episode 5 Act 1 delivers in droves. Adding the new Atlantis-style Pearl map to the game, as well as the stunning Prelude to Chaos skin line, players will finally get to take their first steps on Omega Earth.

One of the main perks, of course, is the battle pass; a reward track that offers both free and paid loot. Featuring three new skin lines and a slew of cosmetics, players level the pass by playing games.

Advertisement

But just what’s in the Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 battle pass? Here’s everything you need to know; from the rewards to how much buying the premium track will set you back.

Contents

What is in the Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 battle pass?

Launching on June 22 and running for 10 weeks (until August 31), there are three different skin lines included with the Episode 5 Act 1 battle pass, as well as accessories like player cards, titles, sprays, and gun buddies.

Setting out to produce skins that are “powerful and dynamic,” Producer Laura Baltzer explains “Shimmer is a sparkling skinline with enough variants to fit perfectly into any collection.

“Spitfire is our artistic take on those players who just press W and want their weapons to reflect that as well. Finally, Task Force 809 is a tactical, sleek skinline with an assassin knife that will hopefully make those calculated backstabs intensely satisfying.”

Advertisement

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 battle pass skins

Shimmer – Bulldog

Shimmer – Classic

Shimmer – Judge

Shimmer – Stinger

Spitfire – Ares

Spitfire – Ghost

Spitfire – Guardian

Spitfire – Operator

Task Force 809 – Frenzy

Task Force 809 – Marshal

Task Force 809 – Melee

Task Force 809 – Phantom

Task Force 809 – Spectre

Sprays

There are 15 sprays in the Episode 5 Act 1 battle pass. “With this battlepass, we wanted to create items that made players feel like they were the best of the best,” Baltzer comments. “Look closely and you’ll find all sorts of items that will help you express dominance on your path to victory.

“The We Can Do It spray shows our favorite Australian Initiator encouraging her teammates… You can even flex on teammates and enemies alike with the Waddle Walk Animated Spray.”

Advertisement

How much is the Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 battle pass?

You can pick up the premium battle pass for 1,000VP. If you don’t want to fork out wads of cash, though, the main highlights for the free track are:

Task Force 809 Knife

Task Force 809 Phantom

Spitfire Operator

Enter the Duelists Player Card

Never Forget Leg Day Spray

Cat Tactics Gun Buddy

So that’s everything you need to know about the Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 battle pass. Looking to keep up to date with all things Act 5? Be sure to check out our Pearl and Prelude to Chaos breakdowns.