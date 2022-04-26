Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 details: Release date, new map teasers, more

Valorant Episode 5 is around the corner, and it’s set to be a big one. The Act 1 content is primed to feature a new map and potentially an agent, and that’s not all: here’s what you need to know, including the release date.

Riot are gearing up for their big twice-yearly release in Valorant as Episode 5 nears. While changes from Act to Act are always great affairs for players, the swapping over of an Episode has that extra allure.

There’s high expectations on Valorant Episode 5 — maps have been long-teased, while Riot has been lips shut on the agent front. All that, and more surprises, could be on offer when it drops in June 2022.

Advertisement

Here’s what we know about the next chapter in Valorant: Episode 5 Act 1.

Valorant Episode 5 reveal livestream details

As part of the Valorant Episode 5 launch, Riot are hosting a developer livestream on June 16, 2022 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST.

This will be the first glimpse players will get of Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 and beyond. Don’t just expect information about the next release: things like the long-awaited Tournament mode and other quality-of-life features will likely get some screentime.

We have embedded the Valorant Twitch channel, where the livestream will be broadcasted, below for your convenience.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What’s coming in Valorant Episode 5 Act 1?

New map teased for Episode 5 release

The one bit of content that’s all but confirmed for Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 is a new map. It will be the game’s eighth battleground, and has been teased for nearly a year at this point.

Advertisement

The map, codenamed “Pitt”, has been floating around Valorant lore for months. Riot has mentioned it being held a “city-wide geo dome” made to stop the high tides — and with plenty of aquarium references that could come true.

Actual screenshots of the map itself, however, have been hard to come by. We’ll keep you posted once they’re revealed.

There’s lots to discover under the water–it can almost feel like an entirely different world. Até logo. pic.twitter.com/U5saea5XBk — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 28, 2022

Regular array of skins, battle pass content

There’s no confirmed agent release for Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 — although Riot does like keeping with the one agent an Act schedule — but the regular array of skins and battle pass content will be on offer.

Players can expect the same 50-tier battle pass to launch for Valorant Episode 5 Act 1, including sprays, skins, Radianite Points, and more. A skin bundle will likely drop at the same time too, refreshing the in-game store.

Advertisement

Exact details on these aren’t confirmed, so we’ll keep you posted.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 release date

While Riot has not confirmed the exact release date for Valorant Episode 5 Act 1, there are two bits of information to point towards.

The first is the in-game battle pass, which typically expires on the day before the next Act is released. For Episode 4 Act 3, that expiry date is June 21, signaling a June 22, 2022 release.

Read More: Best Valorant crosshair settings used by pros

The second is a leak from well-known dataminer ‘floxayyy’, who says Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 should launch on June 22, 2022. Coincidence? We think not.

Of course, we’ll update you with a Riot-official release date once devs confirm it.