Valorant update 7.02 patch notes: Esports Hub, player behavior updates, more

Riot brings Valorant patch 7.02, the second update after Episode 7 Act 1’s arrival, and includes some new features ahead of Valorant Champions 2023. Here’s a rundown of everything included with the patch notes for the 7.02 update.

Although there is no Agent buff or nerf coming with patch 7.02, it sure does add a couple of enhancements for the players. You will now be able to follow the Valorant Esports action right from the game client via the Esports Hub.

The second enhancement includes some player behavior updates where Riot will start to roll out Real-Time Text Evaluation and intervention system globally. They first tested it in the North American region via patch 5.10 and the response has been positive since then.

It also includes the addition of a few voice lines and some other bug fixes. So, here’s everything in Valorant patch 7.02.

Riot Games Jett has new voice lines in Valorant patch 7.02

Valorant patch 7.02 brings a new addition to the client – the Esports Hub! This means you’d be able to follow VCT Champions 2023 right from within the game. This includes all the teams competing, the schedule, and the results of Group Stages and Playoff brackets. The Esports Hub will go live on August 2 while VCT Champions 2023 will run from August 6 to August 26, 2023.

Riot Games will also roll out their Real-Time Text Evaluation and intervention system globally with patch 7.02. They had been testing it initially in the NA region and this system aims to control disruptive situations and ill-behavior in matches better.

Jett has got some new voice lines where she interacts with Gekko and Neon.

Here are the full Valorant 7.02 patch notes from Riot Games.

We’ve updated Jett’s voice lines, and added interaction lines with Gekko and Neon.

Esports Features

Esports Hub is live!

Dive into VCT Champions 2023, the ultimate competition that is the culmination of the 2023 VCT Season!

In between your own matches, you can now follow the Esports action. Get up to speed with all the teams competing, check the schedule, and follow along as your favorite teams make their way through Group Stages and Playoff brackets.

The Esports Hub will be live in game on August 2. Matches kick off on August 6 and run through to Grand Finals on August 26.

We added party voice mutes for people who have received team voice mutes.

We will begin a global rollout of our Real Time Text Evaluation and intervention system. Up until recently the system, which began muting people in voice and text chat who sent disruptive text messages in game, was tested in NA regions only. The test run has given us enough confidence to extend the coverage to global languages starting with a mid-patch update and continued staggered release. As we’ve said before, with the implementation of more immediate text evaluation, we hope to detect and reduce disruptive situations while you’re still in game and help you feel safer to engage while playing.



Bug fixes

General

Fixed an issue where the Spray Wheel was not appearing in Team Deathmatch and Escalation during Warmups.

Fixed a bug where the Spike Defuse animation would stop and start while standing on the edge of a Site.

Fixed an issue where you were unable to toggle Walk if your Input settings were set to “Hold”.

Fixed an issue where the Duplicate Profile button would not gray out after reaching the maximum number of Crosshair Profiles.

Agent

Fixed a bug where Omen’s From The Shadows (X) and Shrouded Step (C) abilities were not properly canceled if he was hit by KAY/O’s ZERO/point (E) or Deadlock’s Annihilation (X) during the windup before teleporting. Additionally, we added visuals for when this windup is canceled.

Fixed the Knife Handle collision on KAY/O’s ZERO/point (E) staying in the world after the Suppression explosion.

Fixed Deadlock’s Sonic Sensor (Q) not triggering when Wingman (Q) started defusing the Spike in its detection area under some circumstances.

Fixed Chamber’s Rendezvous (E) not having the correct visuals at his departing location.

Fixed issue where players trapped by Deadlock’s Annihilation (X) were not properly killed when hit by the Spike explosion.

Fixed issues where Raze’s Showstopper (X) projectile would not explode when hitting players trapped by Deadlock’s Annihilation (X).

Fixed issues where damage-over-time area abilities (like Phoenix’s Hot Hands [E]) were not damaging Deadlock’s Barrier Mesh (E).

Fixed issue where Brimstone’s Orbital Strike (X) did not damage the cocoon of Deadlock’s Annihilation (X).

Fixed an issue where Skye would get an additional charge of Guiding Light (E) upon swapping sides.

Maps

Fixed a bug where going through the B side teleporter on Bind as a controlled ability, such as Sova’s Owl Drone (C), will cut off the teleport audio sound.

Premier

Fixed an issue where the Premier Weekly Match Reset timer was not displaying Days left until reset.

Known Issues

Cosmetics

The Araxys skin line muzzle flash is currently displayed in black and white for chromas in the third person.

So, there you have it — that’s everything included in Valorant 7.02 patch. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

