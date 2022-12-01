Major Chamber nerfs finally coming in Valorant 5.12 patch update

Titas is an avid follower of esports titles such as Valorant and Dota 2 along with a knack for mobile games. He has previously worked at Sportskeeda Esports and Gfinity Esports before joining the team at Dexerto as a Games Writer. You can contact him at titas.khan@dexerto.com

After a constant cry in the community for much-needed nerfs, Riot has confirmed that Chamber will receive various changes to balance the Agent’s performance in Valorant.

Chamber has been a constant force of dominance in Valorant, so much so, that the community has been requesting nerfs for the Agent for a long time. Some fans have even gone on to suggest their own ideas for changes to balance the French Sentinel.

However, after confirming that Chamber will indeed receive nerfs, Riot has finally revealed all the changes that they have planned for the Agent with the release of update 5.12. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the upcoming nerfs for the most picked Sentinel in the tactical shooter.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games These upcoming nerfs will have a massive effect on Chamber’s performance in Valorant.

As revealed by Riot, Chamber’s entire toolkit will take a hit from the changes in update 5.12. With that in mind, here’s the entire list of changes coming to Chamber in the next patch:

Headhunter (Q)

Updated Stability Curve Spread increased after 2nd bullet, when spamming. This is explicitly meant to reduce low-precision body-shot spam as an effective combat measure.



Rendezvous (E)

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Chamber now places a single anchor that can be teleported to while inside its range Radius increased 15m >>> 26m

Removed teleport activation height restriction You can teleport to the Anchor while on different verticality so long as you are within its radius.

Increased weapon equip time after teleporting 0.4s >>> 0.7s Headhunter is unaffected by this change

Destroying Rendezvous teleport anchor now disables it for the remainder of the round, instead of being placed on a cooldown.

Chamber no longer incurs an additional cooldown when recalling his Anchor after teleporting.

Trademark (C)

The trap is now range restricted Trademark will disable when Chamber moves out of range, and reactivate once he is inside.

Can now be recalled mid-round Does not require line of sight

30s cooldown on recall Destruction remains permanent

Initial Arm Time increased 2s >> 4s

Health Increased 1 >> 20

Tour De Force (X)

Fire rate decreased by 57.5%

Slow

This applies to both Trademark and Tour De Force Slow reduced from 50% >> 40% Duration reduced from 6s >> 4s Reduced size by 30%

and

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Chamber changes in Valorant update 5.12. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | All Valorant skin bundles | Valorant Agents tier list | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | Sentinels tier list | How to get free loot drops | Duelists tier list | Is Valorant on Mac?