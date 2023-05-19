NAVI cNed’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more
Mehmet ‘cNed’ İpek is considered one of the best Valorant players in the world and is renowned for his sniping abilities. Here’s everything you need to know about his settings to play like him.
cNed is a Turkish Valorant player who rose to prominence on Acend and won a world championship in 2021 with that team. Now on NAVI, cNed is looking to repeat that success with the former FunPlus Phoenix roster, which qualified for every international tournament in 2022.
For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what NAVI cNed’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.
Contents
cNed’s mouse settings
The Valorant pro plays on a 0.32 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 256. He competes using a Vaxee XE Wireless mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.32
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.00
|eDPI
|256
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|Off
|Mouse acceleration
|N/A
cNed’s Valorant crosshair
cNed, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He uses a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|White
|Outlines
|Off
|Outline Opacity
|N/A
|Outline Thickness
|N/A
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1
|Inner Line Length
|5
|Inner Lines Thickness
|2
|Inner Line Offset
|0
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
cNed’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|Q
|Ability: 2
|E
|Ability: 3
|C
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
cNed’s monitor & resolution
cNed currently uses a ZOWIE XL2546K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.
Below are his full monitor settings:
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|Fill
|Refresh Rate
|N/A
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional players, cNed chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|MSAA 4x
|Anisotropic Filtering
|4x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|N/A
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
cNed’s equipment
|Equipment
|Mouse
|Vaxee XE Wireless Blue
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL2546K
|Keyboard
|Logitech G Pro X
|Headset
|Logitech G Pro X
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate NAVI cNed’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.