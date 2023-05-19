EsportsValorant

NAVI cNed’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

cNedNaVi
cNed playing Valorant for NAVI and adjusting his settings.Hara Amorós / Riot Games / LVP / lag

Mehmet ‘cNed’ İpek is considered one of the best Valorant players in the world and is renowned for his sniping abilities. Here’s everything you need to know about his settings to play like him.

cNed is a Turkish Valorant player who rose to prominence on Acend and won a world championship in 2021 with that team. Now on NAVI, cNed is looking to repeat that success with the former FunPlus Phoenix roster, which qualified for every international tournament in 2022.

For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what NAVI cNed’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

cNed on stage with NAVIHara Amorós / Riot Games / LVP / lag
cNed missed out on international play in 2022 as his team’s form fell off after winning Valorant Champions 2021.

Contents

cNed’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.32 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 256. He competes using a Vaxee XE Wireless mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 800
Sensitivity 0.32
Zoom Sensitivity 1.00
eDPI 256
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input Off
Mouse acceleration N/A

cNed’s Valorant crosshair

cNed, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He uses a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

  • 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color White
Outlines Off
Outline Opacity N/A
Outline Thickness N/A
Centre Dot Off
Center Dot Opacity N/A
Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1
Inner Line Length 5
Inner Lines Thickness 2
Inner Line Offset 0
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines Off
Outer Lines Opacity N/A
Outer Line Length N/A
Outer Lines Thickness N/A
Outer Line Offset N/A
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

cNed’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Space Bar
Use Object F
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 Q
Ability: 2 E
Ability: 3 C
Ability: Ultimate X

cNed’s monitor & resolution

cNed currently uses a ZOWIE XL2546K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings:

Setting Value
Resolution 1920×1080
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling Fill
Refresh Rate N/A
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, cNed chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Low
Texture Quality Low
Detail Quality Low
UI Quality Low
Vignette Off
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x
Anisotropic Filtering 4x
Improve Clarity Off
Experimental Sharpening N/A
Bloom Off
Distortion Off
Cast Shadows Off

cNed’s equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse Vaxee XE Wireless Blue
Monitor ZOWIE XL2546K
Keyboard Logitech G Pro X
Headset Logitech G Pro X

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate NAVI cNed’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.