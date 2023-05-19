NAVI cNed’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings, more

Mehmet ‘cNed’ İpek is considered one of the best Valorant players in the world and is renowned for his sniping abilities. Here’s everything you need to know about his settings to play like him.

cNed is a Turkish Valorant player who rose to prominence on Acend and won a world championship in 2021 with that team. Now on NAVI, cNed is looking to repeat that success with the former FunPlus Phoenix roster, which qualified for every international tournament in 2022.

Article continues after ad

For those looking to improve at Valorant who might be wondering what NAVI cNed’s settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Hara Amorós / Riot Games / LVP / lag cNed missed out on international play in 2022 as his team’s form fell off after winning Valorant Champions 2021.

Contents

cNed’s mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.32 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 256. He competes using a Vaxee XE Wireless mouse.

Setting Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.32 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 eDPI 256 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input Off Mouse acceleration N/A

cNed’s Valorant crosshair

cNed, like many Valorant pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He uses a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

Article continues after ad

0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value Color White Outlines Off Outline Opacity N/A Outline Thickness N/A Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1 Inner Line Length 5 Inner Lines Thickness 2 Inner Line Offset 0 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

cNed’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 Q Ability: 2 E Ability: 3 C Ability: Ultimate X

cNed’s monitor & resolution

cNed currently uses a ZOWIE XL2546K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Below are his full monitor settings:

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Fill Refresh Rate N/A Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, cNed chooses to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering 4x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening N/A Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

cNed’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse Vaxee XE Wireless Blue Monitor ZOWIE XL2546K Keyboard Logitech G Pro X Headset Logitech G Pro X

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate NAVI cNed’s settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.