Best CS2 crosshair codes used by pros (2023): s1mple, ZywOo, NiKo, more

Choosing the right crosshair in Counter-Strike 2 is crucial if you want to maximize your performance. If you feel lost in the sea of choices, the best option is to adopt the CS2 crosshair codes preferred by the pros.

With the right crosshair, you’ll feel more comfortable hitting headshots, lining up grenades, and controlling your spray.

Both CS:GO and now CS2 will, by default, start you with a dynamic green crosshair, but many seasoned gamers don’t prefer it. Instead, the consensus among experienced players leans towards a less-distracting static one.

But there are endless choices, and you could spend hours tweaking your crosshair settings without getting it just right. To save time, these are the crosshair codes used by pro players, which you can try out with a simple copy and paste. You can use these codes in Counter-Strike 2, the same as you did in CS:GO.

Contents

Best pro player CS2 crosshair codes

We’ve picked out fourteen of the world’s greatest players, including both AWPers and riflers, and listed the crosshair codes they use in CS2. Then, check the table below to see even more crosshairs you can try from pros.

Pro players do often change their crosshairs regularly, but we’ll keep this list as updated as possible with new crosshairs as they change. Also, remember that crosshairs will look different depending on what res you play on (16:9/16:10/4:3).

s1mple crosshair code

CSGO-OCskf-qjunY-FE6T6-rsTR9-7SVvD

s1mple is using a dot crosshair in CS2 currently.

NAVI’s s1mple is regarded as the best player in the history of Counter-Strike, so there’s no better place to start than with his crosshair code. While s1mple is a primary AWPer (where you don’t even see a crosshair), he is also a superstar with the rifle in hand, so this crosshair is worth trying out.

He is using a dot crosshair now in CS2, on a 4:3 resolution, with cyan coloring.

You can see s1mple’s complete CS2 settings here.

ZywOo crosshair code

CSGO-Qzpx5-BRLw8-xFPCS-hTns4-GHDhP

ZywOo, now a major winner in CS:GO, is another player who is almost as good with an AK as the best riflers in the world, while being an AWP user primarily. He uses a small green crosshair as shown, but is regularly playing around with his crosshair like others.

You can see ZywOo’s complete CS:GO settings here.

NiKo crosshair code

CSGO-Kt7BO-irudC-fuRod-y5fjA-fuzQN

While s1mple and ZywOo are rifle experts too, few would argue that Nikola ‘NiKo‘ Kovač is the best rifler in the world. If you aspire to be as good as the G2 star, you’re probably out of luck, but at least you can emulate his crosshair with the code provided.

Check out NiKo’s full settings here.

m0NESY crosshair code

CSGO-hzrMn-jXu8b-R7VH4-hQ9aa-OnMHA

Like many players, the young prodigy m0NESY uses a cyan-colored crosshair. Although he’s only been in the pro scene for a couple of years, G2’s AWPer has more than proved himself at the highest level and is one of the most exciting players in the world.

You can find m0NESY’s settings in full here.

dev1ce crosshair code

CSGO-yxFut-M6Vka-p4GAf-X5yZT-ey3JE

Despite some time away from professional play, Astralis legend Nicolai ‘dev1ce‘ Reedtz is back like he never left, and his individual performance is as strong as ever. He uses a yellowish crosshair to tap heads.

Twistzz crosshair code

CSGO-7ANjy-XxRae-25YoE-7Bfnp-QQSFE

Arguably the greatest North American player of all time in CS:GO, Twistzz, FaZe Clan’s Canadian rifler, is another headshot machine, and he does it all with this simple cyan crosshair.

ropz crosshair code

CSGO-HhqGJ-sDkmR-W9oNx-DvQOF-xpuCQ

Twistzz’s teammate, Robin ‘ropz‘ Kool, is often lauded as one of the players with the greatest mechanical skill in CS, even leading to pros accusing him of cheating before he went pro. Of course, it’s actually just his crisp aim, which he achieves with this green crosshair.

sh1ro crosshair code

CSGO-oit62-q2AsV-L2SHE-3hoEJ-cMwLA

Cloud9’s primary AWPer, Dmitriy ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov, is a superstar in his own right, even if he doesn’t get the shine of his contemporaries like s1mple and ZywOo. His crosshair is somewhat unique among pros, with a faded yellow color.

Ax1Le crosshair code

CSGO-nZtuj-eHzcb-8fyLe-Cxbwc-NHpEM

Sticking with the Cloud9 stars, their star rifler Sergey ‘Ax1Le’ Rykhtorov is quickly making a name for himself as a true threat to the crown of NiKo in this role. If his crosshair is more to your style, then give it a shot using the code above.

YEKINDAR crosshair code

CSGO-7ANjy-XxRae-25YoE-7Bfnp-QQSFE

Team Liquid’s Mareks ‘YEKINDAR’ Gaļinskis is tipped as the best entry-fragger role player in the world, with his signature aggression on the T side. He’s more than happy to push any bombsite, confident his expert crosshair placement will help him clear the CT’s power positions. He does so with this neat and tidy green crosshair.

blameF crosshair code

CSGO-LdXHk-hatWX-JjEa8-tuLDN-5tbJD

Even in a struggling Astralis team, Benjamin ‘blameF’ Bremer is a consistent performer. Although sometimes criticized for his passive playstyle by fans, there is no denying that a one-on-one duel with blameF is a risk for even the best in the world. He uses a small, dot-like crosshair to land his shots.

ELiGE crosshair code

CSGO-BFTzN-avOyU-djZEM-FmwKd-v5TCP

Another of NA’s finest, Jonathan ‘EliGE‘ Jablonowski’s standout trait is often his spray control. While you might think your crosshair is not all that important in this regard, the difference between a dynamic and static crosshair will determine whether it expands or not when firing. ELiGE, like most pros, prefers a static one.

stavn crosshair code

CSGO-mw7Mq-5QZfQ-Bj8m7-LHMTr-cVGOP

Although many say that Heroic doesn’t have a ‘star’ player (unless you count cadiaN’s antics), the closest thing they have is Martin ‘stavn’ Lund. Still a young player, stavn has shown moments of pure brilliance on the biggest stage and is a clutch expert, too. He uses a very small, light blue crosshair.

KSCERATO crosshair code

CSGO-VraXK-7zmqf-LQjcY-7VSZz-PDNfN

The best Brazilian player in the world, Kaike ‘KSCERATO’ Cerato, is among the very best riflers globally, and although his FURIA team has struggled to win international events, few would lay much of the blame at his feet. Always a top performer, you can emulate his crosshair with the code above.

More CS2 pro crosshair codes

We’ve picked out some of the best crosshairs from the best players above, but there are countless more pro players to choose from. Here’s a selection of more codes for you to try:

Player (Team) Crosshair code broky (FaZe) CSGO-2uABj-Rr3dC-yhVt3-bXe8v-tDu8O b1t (NAVI) CSGO-9OysP-sFw9b-dHiXx-VXUA2-hif4D karrigan (FaZe) CSGO-CP44i-z2D7K-dpJhE-TvPaj-MaMbM Magisk (Vitality) CSGO-Ch7e4-W6rmt-rj9Tw-2HmUn-RfK5O rain (FaZe) CSGO-mbppN-WGdqq-XeBH8-bmdyV-fxwPB XANTARES (Eternal Fire) CSGO-UOrzd-vO3VJ-d9GDb-f96Sj-K564E cadiaN (Free Agent) CSGO-OsK33-i3cCK-C3HFj-8NFp3-HpCxH arT (FURIA) CSGO-KYFYs-tNLXD-WXmzG-raZEx-8Er7C electroNic (Cloud9) CSGO-RF8AU-LQcx8-erXvR-V45TS-Rx6KQ NAF (Liquid) CSGO-EETNw-LVXuB-spcMc-LmGSt-R5c7L jame (VP) CSGO-kQLy3-knZHs-y5tkt-wF7Ca-c8ksF k0nfig (NIP) CSGO-jPHWX-2Rv8b-oAAaP-eRHBs-pevvE jabbi (Heroic) CSGO-4PQMC-kA9Ho-muNQv-9u2BJ-tLXoN Patsi (Liquid) CSGO-ty4wQ-Va3B2-rMK8r-ROvoR-yopJN Spinx (Vitality) CSGO-HsTKJ-UzdPk-qvWjm-Y2FDE-eJH8D headtr1ck (NIP) CSGO-CmPqs-mhQJt-YmNOa-XhqMq-HvDmQ tabseN (BIG) CSGO-xjXqo-C9vj8-kzmGn-UKdLu-HRsuL w0nderful (Sprout) CSGO-jhrTh-eXR6k-6LeUL-C5ukE-FkdVG apEX (Vitality) CSGO-idk3k-MD5qw-6b9rH-tr7u7-KPh8E FalleN (Furia) CSGO-TpORA-p9Ley-TLQ3P-HzXJY-U9z6A HObbit (Cloud9) CSGO-tNKL3-nvYRR-MyrEa-Ds9kN-bkWjM Hunter (G2) CSGO-fefXh-O6xYZ-FdCHQ-OP9Kq-qKwLA Suihy (MOUZ) CSGO-POePx-nrfn5-rRXKx-tZASS-fcEBM FlameZ (Vitality) CSGO-VxTDO-uUGK3-wsSfC-kO6Yz-iyXsO Aleksib (NAVI) CSGO-Jp4hk-AfzML-FcpUT-2pfxZ-kSLoD JKS (G2) CSGO-Un7wk-YEcd5-YUnK4-eoFqZ-LbRVP Nertz (ENCE) CSGO-BKWBy-hHOaB-Hp9CR-hFWX4-T3SKF SunPayus (ENCE) CSGO-fBSrW-FdDK7-5PyDT-44XfM-2zpxA

How to import crosshair code into CS2

You can import crosshair codes in CS2 the exact same way as CS:GO, by pasting the code in the settings menu. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the settings menu in CS2 by clicking the cog symbol Navigate to ‘Game’ and then ‘Crosshair’ On the crosshair preview image, click ‘Share and Import’ Paste the code into the pop-up and click ‘Import’

Here’s where you can import the crosshair code in CS2, and see a preview.

This will instantly change your crosshair to the exact settings used by one of these pro players, depending on which code you use.

If you want to keep a record of your own code, simply click ‘copy my code’ before importing a new one, and then save this somewhere, in a note on your PC. That way, you can always revert to your previous crosshair easily.

Remember, changing aspect ratio and resolution will also change how the crosshair appears. Many pro players use 4:3 stretched, so their crosshair will look different if you play on a different res. If you are on 16:9, these crosshairs may appear differently than they do for the pro.

If you want the best settings for CS2, including audio settings, check out our guide here.