LOUD aspas’ Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

Loud Valorant pro Erick ‘aspas’ Santos is considered one of the best Valorant players in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about aspas’ Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

aspas rose to prominence in 2022 on LOUD and made every VCT international event and two grand finals with the team. At VCT LOCK//IN he continued that form and made the grand finals of the 2023 tournament with a restructured LOUD team.

For those looking to improve at Valorant and who might be wondering what LOUD aspas’ settings are, we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of how he likes to play.

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games asapas kept the mood light with his many dog plushies at Valorant Champions.

aspas’ mouse settings

The Valorant pro plays on a 0.4 Sensitivity and an eDPI of 320. He competes using a Vaxee XE Orange mouse.

Setting Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.4 Zoom Sensitivity 1 eDPI 320 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input Off Mouse acceleration Off

aspas’ Valorant crosshair

aspas, like many pros, uses a small cross-hair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value Color White Outlines Off Outline Opacity N/A Outline Thickness N/A Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1.00 Inner Line Length 4.00 Inner Lines Thickness 2.00 Inner Line Offset 0 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

aspas’ Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 E Ability: 2 Q Ability: 3 C Ability: Ultimate X

aspas’ monitor & resolution

aspas currently uses the ASUS TUF VG259QM gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Native Refresh Rate N/A Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, aspas choose to play with his graphic settings lower than the average player.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing None Anisotropic Filtering 1x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening Off Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

aspas’ equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse VAXEE XE Orange Monitor ASUS TUF VG258QM Keyboard Logitech G Pro X Keyboard Headset HyperX Cloud II

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate LOUD aspas’ settings. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.