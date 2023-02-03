yay’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

Cloud9 Valorant pro Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker is considered to be one of the best players in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about yay’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

yay has put together an incredible Valorant career since his switch from CS:GO. The former OpTic Gaming player attended every international event in 2022 and was one of the top performers statistically at every tournament. At Valorant Champions 2022, he led the field in kills per round, Kills/ Deaths ratio and rating.

He was also one of the most sought-out free agents in the offseason before he signed with Cloud9.

Now those looking to improve at Valorant will be wondering Valorant settings yay uses himself. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.

Contents

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Multiple 2022 Valorant starts like yay will play on new teams at LOCK//IN.

yay’s mouse settings

The Cloud9 player competes with relatively low sensitivity settings compared to his peers with his DPI at 800 and in-game sensitivity at 0.27. He uses the Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.

Setting Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.27 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 eDPI 216 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Mouse acceleration Off

yay’s Valorant crosshair

yay utilizes a small white regular crosshair in his Valorant matches. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

0;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value Color White Outlines Off Outline Opacity N/A Outline Thickness N/A Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1.00 Inner Line Length 4.00 Inner Lines Thickness 2.00 Inner Line Offset 0 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines Off Inner Lines Opacity 0 Inner Line Length 0 Inner Lines Thickness 0 Inner Line Offset 0 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

yay’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch C Jump L-Ctrl / Mouse Wheel Down Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 Mouse 5 Ability: 2 Z Ability: 3 V Ability: Ultimate X

yay’s monitor and resolution

yay currently uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor. He plays on a widescreen setting at a 1920×1080 aspect ratio. His Nvidia scaling value is currently unknown.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling N/A Refresh Rate 240hz Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

yay’s video settings

Like many other professional players, yay chooses to play mostly on of the lowest settings possible.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Med Vignette On VSync Off Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering 4x Improve Clarity On Experimental Sharpening Off Bloom On Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

yay’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight Monitor ZOWIE XL2566K Keyboard Wooting 60 HE Headset HyperX Cloud II

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate yay’s setup. You can check out other player settings, and even his teammate’s, on Dexerto.