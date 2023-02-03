yay’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

Cloud9 Valorant pro Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker is considered to be one of the best players in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about yay’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.
yay has put together an incredible Valorant career since his switch from CS:GO. The former OpTic Gaming player attended every international event in 2022 and was one of the top performers statistically at every tournament. At Valorant Champions 2022, he led the field in kills per round, Kills/ Deaths ratio and rating.
He was also one of the most sought-out free agents in the offseason before he signed with Cloud9.
Now those looking to improve at Valorant will be wondering Valorant settings yay uses himself. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.
Contents
yay’s mouse settings
The Cloud9 player competes with relatively low sensitivity settings compared to his peers with his DPI at 800 and in-game sensitivity at 0.27. He uses the Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.27
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.00
|eDPI
|216
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|On
|Mouse acceleration
|Off
yay’s Valorant crosshair
yay utilizes a small white regular crosshair in his Valorant matches. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|White
|Outlines
|Off
|Outline Opacity
|N/A
|Outline Thickness
|N/A
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1.00
|Inner Line Length
|4.00
|Inner Lines Thickness
|2.00
|Inner Line Offset
|0
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|Off
|Inner Lines Opacity
|0
|Inner Line Length
|0
|Inner Lines Thickness
|0
|Inner Line Offset
|0
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
yay’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|C
|Jump
|L-Ctrl / Mouse Wheel Down
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|Mouse 5
|Ability: 2
|Z
|Ability: 3
|V
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
yay’s monitor and resolution
yay currently uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor. He plays on a widescreen setting at a 1920×1080 aspect ratio. His Nvidia scaling value is currently unknown.
Below are his full monitor settings.
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|N/A
|Refresh Rate
|240hz
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
yay’s video settings
Like many other professional players, yay chooses to play mostly on of the lowest settings possible.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Med
|Vignette
|On
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|MSAA 4x
|Anisotropic Filtering
|4x
|Improve Clarity
|On
|Experimental Sharpening
|Off
|Bloom
|On
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
yay’s equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|Logitech G Pro X Superlight
|Monitor
|ZOWIE XL2566K
|Keyboard
|Wooting 60 HE
|Headset
|HyperX Cloud II
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate yay’s setup. You can check out other player settings, and even his teammate’s, on Dexerto.