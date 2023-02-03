EsportsValorant

yay’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

Yay before his move to Cloud9 in ValorantLance Skundrich/Riot Games

Cloud9 Valorant pro Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker is considered to be one of the best players in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about yay’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

yay has put together an incredible Valorant career since his switch from CS:GO. The former OpTic Gaming player attended every international event in 2022 and was one of the top performers statistically at every tournament. At Valorant Champions 2022, he led the field in kills per round, Kills/ Deaths ratio and rating.

He was also one of the most sought-out free agents in the offseason before he signed with Cloud9.

Article continues after ad

Now those looking to improve at Valorant will be wondering Valorant settings yay uses himself. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.

Contents

Valorant yayColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
Multiple 2022 Valorant starts like yay will play on new teams at LOCK//IN.

yay’s mouse settings

The Cloud9 player competes with relatively low sensitivity settings compared to his peers with his DPI at 800 and in-game sensitivity at 0.27. He uses the Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 800
Sensitivity 0.27
Zoom Sensitivity 1.00
eDPI 216
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input On
Mouse acceleration Off

yay’s Valorant crosshair

yay utilizes a small white regular crosshair in his Valorant matches. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

  • 0;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color White
Outlines Off
Outline Opacity N/A
Outline Thickness N/A
Centre Dot Off
Center Dot Opacity N/A
Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1.00
Inner Line Length 4.00
Inner Lines Thickness 2.00
Inner Line Offset 0
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines Off
Inner Lines Opacity 0
Inner Line Length 0
Inner Lines Thickness 0
Inner Line Offset 0
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

yay’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch C
Jump L-Ctrl / Mouse Wheel Down
Use Object F
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 Mouse 5
Ability: 2 Z
Ability: 3 V
Ability: Ultimate X

yay’s monitor and resolution

yay currently uses the ZOWIE XL2566K gaming monitor. He plays on a widescreen setting at a 1920×1080 aspect ratio. His Nvidia scaling value is currently unknown.

Article continues after ad

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value
Resolution 1920×1080
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling N/A
Refresh Rate 240hz
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

yay’s video settings

Like many other professional players, yay chooses to play mostly on of the lowest settings possible.

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Low
Texture Quality Low
Detail Quality Low
UI Quality Med
Vignette On
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x
Anisotropic Filtering 4x
Improve Clarity On
Experimental Sharpening Off
Bloom On
Distortion Off
Cast Shadows Off

yay’s equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Monitor ZOWIE XL2566K
Keyboard Wooting 60 HE
Headset HyperX Cloud II

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate yay’s setup. You can check out other player settings, and even his teammate’s, on Dexerto.

keep reading

CS:GO

After BLAST showing, ZywOo is keen to end Vitality’s ugly Katowice record

Luís Mira