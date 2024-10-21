Twitch star Kai Cenat joins new NBA creator program for special behind-the-scenes content

The NBA is teaming up with Twitch star Kai Cenat as part of its new influencer program, which will include an elevated Creator Cup Series, a new content-sharing network and much more.

Kai Cenat is one of the biggest streamers on the net, having broken multiple records on Twitch and even inadvertently starting a riot at a fan meet and greet in Times Square.

Over the years, he’s scored a slew of celebrity guests on his broadcasts and even starred in a McDonald’s advertisement — and now, he’s aiming even higher with the NBA.

Twitch: KaiCenat Kai Cenat continues to take over social media, appearing in a McDonald’s commercial in October 2024.

On October 21, the NBA revealed that it has a few big moves up its sleeves specifically for creators in the 2024 – 25 season. This year, they’re linking up with influencers to provide BTS content, which includes everything from food to fashion and more.

“Creators are a key part of the NBA’s content ecosystem, helping us connect with new audiences in innovative ways,” NBA’s Senior Vice President of Social and Digital Content said. “We have experienced remarkable growth with our creator program since it launched in 2016, and we can’t wait to see what this season brings.”

Kai Cenat gets a special spotlight in the program’s first offering on October 22, where he’ll take viewers behind the scenes at the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game. Drew Afualo, another prominent influencer, will also get time to shine on the NBA socials as she attends the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers game on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

“As a lifelong fan of this league, it’s a dream come true to work with the NBA and other creators to bring more content to my supporters this season than ever before,” Kai Cenat said of the opportunity.

Twitch: KaiCenat Kai Cenat’s NBA partnership follows his hilarious Little Basketball Association in late September – early October.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the NBA’s latest creator strategy. The league is also growing its partnership with WSC sports to boost its network of NBA Playmakers creators, giving influencers like Thinking Basketball, Swish Cultures, and more with “unprecedented access to more than 25,000 hours of NBA game footage and AI-driven editing tools.”

On top of that, the NBA is also linking up with Meta to bring creators on-site at games for fan meet and greets and Quest demos. It’s also partnering with Snapchat, bringing out big-name creators to make content on its account as part of the Snap Creator Program.

That’s not all; the NBA’s Creator Correspondent Program is also returning for a second year, where top influencers give courtside coverage to their viewers during games.

This latest big win for Kai Cenat follows the creation of his Little Basketball Association, where he made a basketball league for kids and broadcast their games in late September 2024. Although he joked that he was “quitting streaming” to play ball and has since “retired” from the game to focus on Twitch, it looks like the world of basketball definitely had its eye on him the whole time.