Kai Cenat calls mom to show her his McDonalds Chicken Big Mac commercial

Kai Cenat called his mom during a Twitch livestream to show her his official McDonald’s commercial for the Chicken Big Mac, and they were both equally as excited.

In October 2024, McDonald’s appeared to hint that they had big things in store with Kai Cenat after posting a photo of a takeout bag sitting on the streamer’s desk.

It was later confirmed that the broadcaster was part of its ad campaign to promote the Chicken Big Mac, which is exactly what it sounds like – a Big Mac with chicken instead of beef.

Article continues after ad

On October 10, the fast food chain released an official commercial starring Kai, which shows the streamer pulling up to the drive-thru when he gets interrupted by a gospel choir in his back seat urging him to buy a Chicken Big Mac.

To celebrate the collaboration, Kai went on stream to share him watching the commercial for the first time with his fans. After watching the commercial for the first time live on stream, Kai went on to call his mom to share it with her.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He replayed the commercial while on Facetime so he could show it to his mom and get her reaction at the same time.

At the end of the video, you can clearly hear his mom scream in excitement

“Hold on, mom, wait. Mom, hold on, wait! You gotta hear the last part, bruh! Hold on,” he excitedly said before rewinding the ending. “Hold on, listen, listen, listen.”

He then went to replay the end of the video, highlighting that he’d gotten to do the iconic “bada bababa” ending jingle.

Article continues after ad

Also during the stream, Kai went to McDonald’s to buy the new chicken Big Macs. As he got home and unpacked his order, he was surprised by Fanum coming into his room with a marching band, dancers, and even Grimace.

Fanum then lived up to the Fanum tax as he went on to try the burgers, while the music went quiet, only for everyone to start cheering when he expressed he liked it. The band started playing the McDonald’s jingle as the two streamers both dug into the burgers while dancing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest big win for Kai after the streamer featured on rapper Lil Durk’s album ‘Love Songs 4 the Streets 3,’ and got contacted by the GTA developers at Rockstar mid-stream during his Sekiro marathon to plan a meetup.