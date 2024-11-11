Kai Cenat responds to Summit1g’s praise with huge collab offer

Kai Cenat has responded to Summit1g’s shoutout and praise by inviting him to a UFC event. However, they won’t be streaming it.

Back in early November, Summit1g celebrated over a decade of streaming with his fans. The Twitch original has been around since before the Amazon-owned platform took off and still commands a considerable audience for his streams. Though, he has started multistreaming with YouTube.

In that teary celebration, the leader of the 1G club showed some love to the new generation of streamers, with most of his praise going to Kai Cenat. “Dude, I love that guy,” he said, praising Kai for pushing the boundaries when it comes to new content.

Summit also said he’d love to meet up with Kai and hang out, even if it was just for a few minutes.

Well, now the AMP Star has responded to that and has extended a massive offer to Summit. “Ay Summit, me and you gotta go to a UFC match,” he said during his Mafiathon 2. “Summit, UFC has actually been hitting me up a lot, me and you gotta go.”

Kai added that he’s “got to find the right time” to make it happen, but he’d hang out with “no cameras” so they could enjoy it together.

“Just cool vibes at the UFC bro. Summit is one of the first streamers I watched. Summit still streams to this day and Summit’s community is so loyal to him, it’s crazy. It’s crazy how long he’s been doing this for and the amount of viewers he still pulls,” Kai added.

Inviting Summit to a UFC event is ideal, seeing how much he’s talked about his love for it on stream in the past.

Obviously, it couldn’t happen during Kai’s massive subathon. So, it’ll be after November has come to an end. That’s a nice Christmas gift.