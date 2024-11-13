Kai Cenat & Duke Dennis work at McDonald’s to settle streaming vs real job debate

Twitch stars Kai Cenat and Duke Dennis teamed up to work a shift at McDonald’s in a video sponsored by the fast-food chain, where they brought up the never-ending debate about streaming versus real jobs.

Over the years, content creators have stirred up arguments on social media for claiming that streaming and making videos is harder than working a regular 9-5 job.

Names like Hasan, Asmongold and Plaqueboymax have all faced backlash after claiming that streaming is more difficult than average jobs due to the amount of critical comments they receive and the “draining” amount of hours they have to broadcast each day.

Two of Twitch’s top streamers got to settle this debate for themselves after Kai Cenat and Duke Dennis worked a shift at McDonald’s following Kai’s viral advertisement for the chain’s Chicken Big Mac.

The two ended up having a fun time working the drive-thru, where they served multiple customers with a smile and laughter. This prompted Kai to ask Dennis about the ‘streaming vs real jobs’ argument.

“You think this is harder than streaming?” Kai asked.

“Imagine being here all day,” Dennis replied.

“I ain’t gon’ lie — all day here, rushing, cars coming in, lane one, lane two, bags out? Crazy,” Kai said.

“Imagine, six in the morning, people getting up for work, you’re right here by yourself,” Dennis continued.

(Topic begins at 7:42)

While the duo didn’t outright say that working a regular job like a McDonald’s cashier would be harder than streaming, they did recognize that it certainly wasn’t an easy living in comparison to their own jobs as high-profile influencers.

Streaming, like any occupation, has its pros and cons. For example, in 2023, Ninja revealed that Tfue’s old Twitch deal required him to stream “250 – 300 hours” a month (the equivalent of working ten-hour days, seven days a week, every week for a month), saying he was a “slave to his contract.”

However, plenty of streamers have agreed that their jobs are nowhere near as difficult as a 9-5 grind. For instance, former Overwatch League pro Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca quit his ‘real job’ as a construction worker after just two weeks because of how much “harder” it was than streaming.

And back in 2023, a woman went viral after she quit her office job to work at McDonald’s only to break down in tears after just one shift.