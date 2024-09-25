Kai Cenat teases ‘pro’ basketball debut and everyone is confused

In a new video, Kai Cenat teased his ‘professional’ basketball debut, and everyone is confused by what it all actually means.

Kai Cenat is a streaming juggernaut. Between his record-breaking Elden Ring marathon and his Minecraft collab with IShowSpeed, Cenat has cemented himself as a leading personality in the space.

However, over the past week, the streamer has been teasing that he may be stepping away from it all to pursue a career in basketball, with his latest X clip furthering this narrative in a big way.

Article continues after ad

On September 25, 2024, Cenat uploaded a video to X declaring that he would be “going professional” with basketball and teased that he would enter the pro draft on September 27, 2024. Obviously, the actual NBA draft was held back in June. It’s more than likely this is just promotion for Kai’s MyCareer playthrough in NBA 2K25.

The video opens with a quote from the streamer in which he shared, “Don’t doubt the kid.” From then on, the footage panned to a montage of clips that depict Cenat as a drafted NBA rookie. This includes Cenat on stage after a match during a press conference, and also images of different basketball jerseys with the name Cenat featured on the back.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Cenat also stated in the video, ” I had a lot of support around me, so this is more like our year. ”

The two-and-a-half-minute promotional video envisioned him as pick 25 in the draft and sporting the number 3 jersey.

To say this video has left fans confused is an understatement. Many commented on their shock on X and other social media platforms.

“Nah, he really started a MyCareer IRL… sh*t crazy,” wrote one X user while another added, “We really got Kai Cenat going pro before GTA 6.”

Article continues after ad

However, others have speculated that while this video implies Cenat will be beginning a basketball career, it’s more than likely just an elaborate promo for the next game he will be streaming.

“Bro is probably going to start streaming 2K, and that’s what it is,” claimed another X user.

Time will tell what this tease from Cenat means. However, as stated in the clip, expect to find some answers on September 27. As always, we’ll keep you updated on this story as it develops.

Article continues after ad