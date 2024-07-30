Kevin Hart wants Kai Cenat to play him in a future movie

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart revealed he would pick Twitch streamer Kai Cenat to portray him in a future biopic film.

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and Hollywood actor and comedian Kevin Hart have become an iconic duo.

Their friendship has been tested multiple times on Cenat’s Twitch channel, and fans can’t seem to get enough of their playful banter.

Their collaborative streams have not only entertained but also significantly boosted Cenat’s viewership, even setting new records. In particular, Kevin and Kai’s sleepover stream had well over 700,000 viewers tuned in, as revealed by Twitch in an email to Dexerto.

Now, their bromance has reached a new level, with Hart expressing his desire for Cenat to portray him in a movie.

During an interview with VIBE promoting his upcoming film Borderlands, a film adaptation of the beloved video game franchise, Kevin Hart was asked who his pick would be to play him in a biopic.

The comedian laughed off the question, stating he’s not quite old enough yet for that conversation to be had.

“Is that where we are? ‘Kevin, who do you want to play you?’ Oh my goodness,” he began. However, after first poking fun at the question, Hart composed himself to provide a real answer.

“I would say in a perfect world in the future, I’ve got a feeling they’ll be able to knock it out of the park because of where they’ll be, Kai Cenat.”

Hart later added that if Cenat was to “cut the dreads off and stuff, I think he can get in there and pull out a phenomenal performance.”

While Cenat’s current filmography is limited, the Twitch streamer has already entered the world of acting when he starred in the 2023 buddy cop movie, Global Pursuit.

Cenat has yet to respond to Hart’s comments, however, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if he does.