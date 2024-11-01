Kai Cenat reveals Twitch subathon is actually for charity too

Kai Cenat has revealed that part of the revenue on his Twitch subathon, the Mafiathon 2, will actually be going to charity.

When Kai Cenat held his first Twitch subathon back in March 2023, it seemed like he’d never have to do another again. The streaming star had 306,621 subscribers at the end of the month-long stream, a record that stood for well over a year.

However, that all changed at the end of September. VTuber Ironmouse smashed through Kai’s record, amassing 326,252 subscribers. The AMP star praised the VTuber for breaking the record but confirmed that he’d be coming back with a second subathon – Mafiathon 2.

Article continues after ad

Kai’s fans believe he will, at some point, surpass 400,000 subscribers during the subathon. Not only would that get him the record back, but he’d make a pretty penny for his efforts too. However, he won’t be pocketing all the cash.

The AMP star has revealed that he’ll be donating money from his month-long stream to help schools in Nigeria.

Article continues after ad

“I visited Nigeria not too long ago and I absolutely loved it…I say that to say this for the next 30 days while I’m streaming, 20% of all revenue will be going straight to the school that I am still currently building for the kids of Mokoko,” he posted on Instagram.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: Kai Cenat Kai revealed that 20% of his subathon revenue will go to charity.

“We will be going out-of-pocket funding this entire project with a full staff, classrooms, uniforms, etc. 20% of November, starting tomorrow.”

As noted, Kai is putting a big effort into his subathon. After promoting it at a Boston Celtics game, he recruited Kim Kardashian to help with the trailer. He has also got Lil Uzi appearing to help with the start of things and more guests are planned for the rest of the month.

Some fans have speculated that IShowSpeed will be there for a bit too. Given his ties to Kai, that wouldn’t be a huge shock.