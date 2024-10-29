Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 date revealed at long last in Twitch ad

Kai Cenat’s long-awaited Mafiathon 2 is just around the corner as the start date for his subathon has been leaked in a massive new Twitch advert.

Over the last few years, subathons have become all the rage on Twitch. Viewers have the chance to keep their favorite streamers going for days on end, and even make them miserable with donation goals.

Up until the end of September, Kai Cenat had held many records for the biggest subathon. He eclipsed more than 306,621 subscribers and that seemed like a figure that would never be surpassed. However, when Ironmouse managed to do it, he was called into action.

Article continues after ad

Kai has promised Mafiathon 2 for a few weeks, even advertising it during an appearance at a Boston Celtics game. However, he’s remained quiet about exactly when he would be starting it up.

However, the start date has now been revealed in massive advert from Twitch in Los Angeles. They’ve taken over a building, and painted a link to his channel on it. There is also the mention of Mafiathon 2 and the dates November 1 to November 30 are also present. So, it’s a November grind this time around for Kai.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite all the hype around it, some fans have been disappointed by the fact that the advert has started circulating before Kai said anything. “Nah nah he said no dates or announcements,” one said.

Others have been speculating on the guests that will show up. “Speed said he’s gonna be in LA soon, so expect Speed to show up,” one pointed out. “I won’t surprised if he has UZi on his first day since Eternal Atake 2 is on the 1st Nov too,” another chimed in.

Article continues after ad

We’ll obviously have to wait and see how things play out. Yet, fans are hopeful Kai will set a new record, even if it will be tough to topple Ironmouse.