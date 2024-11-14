Kai Cenat vows to help Adin Ross get unbanned on Twitch “one more time”

Kai Cenat has promised to try and get Adin Ross unbanned from Twitch “one more time” as rumors swirl that the broadcaster has allegedly parted ways with Kick.

Adin Ross was permanently banned from Twitch in 2023. That same year, he moved his streams to Kick, taking what he called one of the biggest deals any content creator had ever seen.

A year later, things seem to be on the rocks between the two entities, as rumors swirled in November 2024 that Kick’s CEO, Eddie Craven, allegedly unfollowed Ross on social media. Sources close to the situation, such as fellow Kick streamer xQc, have denied this claim.

Shortly afterward, Ross tweeted out a cryptic statement where he said he would “still stream with Jon buttttt whereeeeeee,” adding more fuel to the fire.

And on November 14, Ross tweeted out to members of his X community that he “[doesn’t] know when or where I’m streaming next,” but hopes “it’s sooner rather than later.”

It’s still unclear whether or not Ross has actually gotten in some trouble with Kick — but the speculation has continued to ramp up, even reaching Twitch superstar Kai Cenat in the middle of his star-studded subathon.

After hearing the news on day 14 of Mafiathon 2.0, Cenat claimed he would attempt to reverse Ross’s permanent suspension for the final time to give him a chance at having a home for his future broadcasts.

“Chat, I’ma try one more time to get him unbanned,” the streamer said. “I’ma try one last time, bro, on Twitch.”

Kai might actually have a chance, given that Twitch’s CEO, Dan Clancy, claimed he was open to possibly unbanning Adin — on one condition.

“I’m open to chatting with him to see where he’s at,” he said in July 2024.. “See if he can convince me that he really is different and he’s not just trying to get on to screw with me, you know.”

Kick’s leadership, however, doesn’t see a bright future for Twitch. Kick co-founder Bijan Tehrani claims the company’s goal is to either “either beat Twitch or buy them out,” which could possibly spell trouble for Ross if things really are as tense between him and Kick as fans claim.