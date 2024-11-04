Kai Cenat Mafiathon 2 explained: Everything you need to know

Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 is well underway, drawing in hundreds of thousands of viewers on Twitch as he brings in special celebrity guests like Snoop Dogg, Miranda Cosgrove, and more.

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, boasting over 13 million avid followers on the broadcasting platform.

Cenat is known for his high-profile connections to major celebrities, having streamed with the likes of Kevin Hart, Ice Spice, and even John Cena, as well as his high-energy, over-the-top broadcasts — such as the time he and his buddies had a fireworks battle in his own house.

Like many streamers, Kai Cenat is no stranger to the subathon, where creators will continuously stream for an extended period of time without stopping to gain more subscribers and followers.

Instagram: kaicenat Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s most popular creators.

What is the Kai Cenat Mafiathon?

Kai’s subathons are a bit different, though, in part due to the absurd things he does to draw in viewers. Dubbed the ‘Mafiathon’ after his fanbase, the ‘Kai Mafia,’ Kai’s first major subathon kicked off on February 1, 2023, becoming one of the most famous subathons ever, breaking Twitch’s all-time subscriber count record and even surpassing names like Ninja and Ludwig.

This subathon featured a few big moments for Kai, who hired dog trainers to get himself ‘attacked’ by a German Shephard and Pit Bull in a viral twist that left viewers shocked. He also got swatted on day 2 of this subathon, but was able to continue the stream for the rest of the month after things safely cooled down.

Given the popularity of his first Mafiathon, fans were curious to see when he’d go for round two — especially after prominent VTuber Ironmouse broke his record during her own viral subathon in September 2024.4

Kai Cenat announces Mafiathon 2 at NBA 2024 kickoff

Although he gave the VTuber her flowers, he assured fans that he’d be back to take his former throne… and at the 2024 NBA season kickoff, Kai and his crew rolled up to the Celtics vs Knicks game dressed like the Mafia, teasing what many believed to be another Mafiathon.

On October 29, Kai officially unveiled a video teaser for the subathon, featuring none other than reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Kai Cenat will be streaming for 30 days straight throughout the month of November, and already the broadcast has delivered a slew of viral moments. In fact, just like his first Mafiathon, Kai was swatted on the very first day of his stream, receiving an automatic ban from Twitch as a result. Luckily, the ban was quickly resolved and he was able to keep streaming.

That’s not all; Kai confirmed that 20% of the revenue he earns from Mafiathon 2 will go toward a school he is helping to build in Makoko, Nigeria.

From raiding a smaller streamer, causing her to burst into tears, to inviting iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove onto his channel, Kai is already halfway to reaching IronMouse’s record just three days into Mafiathon 2 — and there’s still much more to come.