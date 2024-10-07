Kai Cenat reveals plans for LBA Season 2 after ‘retiring’ from basketball

Kai Cenat has revealed some plans for a second season of his Little Basketball Association, and he wants more streamers involved.

At the end of September, Kai Cenat piqued everyone’s interest when he revealed he was doing something basketball-related on stream. Some fans immediately wrote it off as being an NBA 2K MyCareer journey, while others didn’t know what to make of it.

He quickly revealed that he was getting involved in the LBA – Little Basketball Association. It was his own league for kids, but he was the adult allowed to play. Kai got drafted, analysts questioned his skills, he suffered injury worries, but he ultimately won the first championship for the New York Skyscrapers.

After having his jersey lifted to the rafters, Kai said he was ‘retiring’ from the game. He’s got to focus on getting his Twitch subscriber record back from Ironmouse after all.

However, the AMP star has now teased a second season. “There’s a lot of people who want their sons and people in that thing. Now, how would you get the attention on it? Imagine this, season two, I have my own team and FlightReacts is the adult on his own team,” Kai said.

The Twitch superstar suggested adding “one adult per team” or moving to teams that contain just streamers.

“I might just do a streamer league. A professional streamer league where the production is out of this world insane and I’m selling crowd tickets for like $1,” he added.

There have been a few attempts at doing basketball-centric content creator competitions. The aptly named Creator League had 5v5 games at Dream Con, as well as one-on-one and 3v3 matchups.

However, Kai could probably outdo that with his production plans. He’d likely have plenty of streamers willing to sign up too. So, it’ll be interesting to see what happens.