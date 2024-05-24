Kai Cenat reclaims spot as Twitch’s most-subscribed streamer after Kevin Hart broadcast

Twitch star Kai Cenat has once again risen as the platform’s most-subscribed streamer after his mega-viral broadcast with comedian and actor Kevin Hart.

On May 23, 2024, Kai Cenat invited another famous face onto his Twitch stream — Kevin Hart, known for his standup comedy and hilarious movie roles.

The two hit it off almost immediately, and fans were quick to point out how Hart was a great fit for Kai’s stream, saying the comedian was a ‘natural’ when it comes to online entertainment.

A slew of humorous moments from their stream went viral online… and it looks like this pairing paid off in a massive way for Kai.

As recorded by TwitchTracker, Kai is now the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch, beating out Jynxzi, with whom he’s been competing for the site’s top spot for some time now.

At the time of writing, Cenat boasts an estimated 126,827, while Jynxzi sits at 119,899. Up and coming streamer Caseoh comes in at third place with 62,930, while political commentator Hasan sits at fourth with 51,234 and Spanish streamer Gaules with 38,183.

TwitchTracker

Kai and Jynxzi have been going back and forth for Twitch’s most-subbed spot for months now. Kai first became Twitch’s most-subbed streamer back in October 2022, and later set the record for most subscribers on the platform with over 300,000 subs thanks to his viral subathon.

However, rising star Jynxzi beat him out in August 2023 and celebrated his success on X. While Kai went on to overtake Jynxzi later that year, the Rainbow 6 player would once again surpass the AMP streamer in December 2023.

Now, Kai is back on top as of May 2024, although the gap between him and Jynxzi isn’t very big. That being said, Cenat does boast the current record for all-time subscribers thanks to his 300K subs back in 2022.

This has been a majorly successful month for Kai, who took the top spot in Twitch’s viewership during his viral Elden Ring marathon, where he streamed himself playing the game for seven days without stopping.

His playthrough of the notoriously difficult FromSoftware title even caught the attention of major music artists like The Weeknd, who texted the streamer saying that he’s picking up the game again thanks to his broadcast.