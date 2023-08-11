Kai Cenat loses most subscribed Twitch crown as Jynxzi hits 100k subscribers

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is no longer the most subscribed-to streamer on Twitch, as Rainbow Six streamer Jynxzi has beaten him in a battle for top spot, eclipsing over 100,000 subscribers.

Kai Cenat first took the number 1 spot on the Twitch subscriber list on October 15, 2022. The AMP streamer continued to rise to new heights, setting a Twitch record of 300,000 subscribers.

But since that 300,000 peak, Kai Cenat’s sub count has fallen, as his subathon ended and sub count returned to more natural levels. Kai also recently found himself in trouble with authorities, after a riot broke out during a giveaway he held in his hometown of New York.

To double up on his unfortunate start to August, shortly after the riot incident, Rainbow Six streamer Jynxzi took the top subscribed spot from Kai.

Jynxzi’s rise to Twitch superstardom

Jynxzi is a talented Rainbow Six player, being a consistent contender at the Champion rank. But the Rainbow Six Siege community isn’t drawn to him for his gun skill.

Rather, he is an entertainer first, often sending voice messages to enemy players mid-game after he takes them out in-game. He also reacts to fan clips, giving commentary on their plays.

But even the Rainbow Six Siege community didn’t expect him to reach the number one spot on Twitch. Jynxzi himself was shocked as his Twitch subscriber count ticked over to 100,000.

On Twitter, he shared his reaction, with an image of him atop the charts, with a total of 101,494 subscribers, with the caption, “#1 in the WORLD.”

He also had a message for fans, telling them to not “let anybody tell you sh*t.”

Jynxzi has many loyal supporters, and many congratulated him on his rise to the top of the Twitch charts. One said, “[You] Definitely deserve it over anyone else on that list.”

Kai Cenat himself, however, is yet to react on Twitter to being overtaken by Jynxzi.

In addition to his huge sub count, Jynxzi’s average viewership has reached new heights too, regularly attracting over 24,000 concurrent viewers on his streams.