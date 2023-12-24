Kai Cenat loses top spot on Twitch as Jynxzi overtakes him again with huge sub count

Twitch’s top streamer Kai Cenat technically isn’t top – for now – at least in terms of total subscribers, as Rainbow Six Siege streamer Jynxzi has once again overtaken him.

Although there are a few ways to measure who the most popular streamer on Twitch is (viewers, followers, watch time, etc.), subscribers is the figure that often matters most to the streamers themselves.

That’s because this is the figure that directly puts money in their pocket, and while brand deals and advertisement revenue can be substantial for the biggest streamers, everyone likes the target of increasing their sub count.

For much of 2023, Kai Cenat has topped not only the charts for watch time and followers gained, but also total sub count. He often hovers around 100,000 subscribers.

But, just as the year comes to a close, he has lost his top spot to Jynxzi, and not for the first time this year.

Jynxzi reclaims most-subbed Twitch streamer spot

Jynxzi’s rise in 2023 is even more impressive given his streams primarily consist of Rainbow Six Siege, which, as a category, is far from Twitch’s most popular. Despite this, he now averages over 30,000 viewers.

And his engaging content has earned him many fans who are more than happy to subscribe, and gift subs to others as well, helping eclipse the 100,000 subscriber mark again.

According to TwitchTracker, which does note that the statistics are not exact and will have a margin of error, just under 10,000 of these subs are gifted, with 31,000 paid, and 23,000 through Prime. However, there is clearly a large portion of subs not accounted for at all in these figures.

At the time of writing, Kai Cenat follows closely behind with just over 100,000 subs as well, and a big gap from 3rd place, which is Italian streamer Dario Moccia, with approximately 57,000 subscribers.

Jynxzi’s previous sub-record reached as high as 130,000. Kai Cenat still holds the all-time most subs record with over 300,000.

Kai Cenat is still generally considered the most popular streamer, with his average viewership almost double Jynxzi’s, but the two will likely continue to go head-to-head for the top spot in 2024.

