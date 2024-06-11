Kai Cenat breaks his all-time Twitch viewership record with Kevin Hart sleepover stream

Kai Cenat has broken his all-time Twitch viewership record yet again after a stream with comedian Kevin Hart, Druski, and more.

Kai Cenat’s latest collab with Kevin Hart took place on June 10, 2024, in the form of a sleepover steam alongside Druski and many others.

Viewers flocked to the broadcast all night and were able to see Kai’s reaction when Kevin Hart surprised him with a FaceTime call from Lebron James.

During the stream, Kai broke his all-time viewership record with over 670,000 people watching at one time.

According to TwitchTracker, Kai’s 11-hour stream amassed an average of 486,702 viewers and maxed out at 672,744 at one point. The Twitch star’s follower count skyrocketed too, with over 228k people deciding to follow Cenat.

Article continues after ad

This stream surpassed his last collab with Kevin Hart by over 300,000 viewers, and Kai’s new record comes in at number 20 on the list of most viewed streams overall.

Article continues after ad

Although he’s still short of entering the top 10 most viewed streams, Kai Cenat’s sleepover stream beat the viewership record of Ninja’s iconic Fortnite stream with Drake and Travis Scott.

On March 14, 2018, Ninja’s streaming career changed forever after playing Fortnite alongside the likes of rap stars Drake, Travis Scott, and NFL Player JuJu Smith-Schuster. That stream maxed out at 616,693 viewers and has been viewed millions of times across Twitch and YouTube.

Article continues after ad

Kai’s record-breaking stream with Kevin Hart and Druski is just the latest achievement from the Twitch star.

Cenat’s previous stream with Hart saw him reclaim the spot as Twitch’s most-subscribed streamer, and his 11-day Elden Ring marathon topped Twitch viewership charts for that week.

Since then, the streaming star has revealed plans for more soulslike game marathons in the future and even a Hunger-Games style event with 50 other streamers involved.