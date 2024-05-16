Kai Cenat gets more viewers than any other Twitch streamer in his sleep

During the downtime for his Elden Ring stream, Kai Cenat is keeping his camera on while he sleeps to commit to fully beating the game in one broadcast. This has resulted in him having the most viewers on Twitch, even while he’s fast asleep doing nothing.

Kai Cenat‘s Elden Ring streams have brought the game back into the mainstream in a huge way, with a number of other creators like RDC World trying it out for the first time after watching him.

As a result, he’s had to know when to call it a day and get some rest, though he hasn’t been turning his stream off to do it. He’s been sleeping on camera, and, though his viewership dips a bit lower than his normal 100k or more he has when he’s awake, he still pulls a lot of viewers.

Article continues after ad

So many viewers that Kai Cenat has remained the king of Twitch, even in his sleep. At the time of writing, he’s sitting at 45k viewers. This puts him above any other Streamer on Twitch at the moment, including ongoing esports events and tournaments.

Article continues after ad

Numbers and image taken from twitchtracker.com

While big esports events like MSI 2024 have eclipsed Kai Cenat’s stream at points over the past few days, he spent hours as the most-viewed streamer on Twitch while he was asleep.

He needs the rest, too; the latest boss he’s been fighting, Malenia, has been giving him a hard time.

This level of viewership puts him above esports events going on in both DOTA 2 and Rainbow 6 Siege, meaning that his sleep stream is getting more eyes than fully-funded broadcasts and productions with support staff. And, when he finally wakes up and starts fighting toward the game’s hardest bosses again, that viewership is bound to double.

Article continues after ad

Kai Cenat’s Elden Ring playthrough has sparked nothing short of a second life for the highly-esteemed game, and right before the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion comes out, too. He still has a few really hard bosses to get through though if he wants to beat the base game in time for the DLC.