Kai Cenat finally met Lebron James and fans already want a collab

Fans are calling for Lebron James to stream alongside Twitch star Kai Cenat after the two finally met at the 2024 Olympics NBA training camp.

Kai Cenat has taken over Twitch over the last couple of years, amassing over 12M followers and breaking subscriber records several times – including Ludwig’s massive 300k+ sub record back in February 2023.

He’s collaborated with some of the world’s biggest celebrities including Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Tyla, and many more. During Kai’s latest stream with Kevin Hart and Druski, the former called Lebron James on Facetime – leaving the streamer shocked in the process.

Article continues after ad

Cenat went to the Team USA training camp for the 2024 Olympics and was able to meet Lebron James in person, posting videos and pictures of the two together to his Instagram Stories.

The two celebs only had a quick chat before the NBA star had to make his way to practice, but social media lit up with fans asking for the two to collab for a live stream.

Article continues after ad

Kai shared one of the pictures on Twitter/X, simply saying “uh oh” in the caption.

“1M CONCURRENT VIEWER STREAM INCOMING,” one user replied.

Another said: “Lebron james on stream?? I’LL BE THERE FOR IT.”

Article continues after ad

“WE WILL BE SEATED FOR THE BRON X KAI STREAM,” a third commented.

Other fans mentioned that they’d like to see Lebron James’ son Bronny on stream, as well, to make for the ultimate Kai Cenat stream. Before becoming the latest player for the Lakers in 2024, Bronny was a member of FaZe Clan and regularly streamed on Twitch.

When Kevin Hart called Lebron during the iconic sleepover stream, Kai’s viewership skyrocketed to over 712,000 viewers, further proving that the Twitch star’s fans are interested in a collab between the two.