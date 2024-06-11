Ninja responds to confusion over Kai Cenat breaking his Twitch viewership record

Twitch icon Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has responded to fans’ confusion over Kai Cenat beating his viewership record.

Kai Cenat’s sleepover stream with Kevin Hart and Druski on June 10 was one of the biggest broadcasts in the history of Twitch, but some people appear to think it set a new site record.

According to TwitchTracker, Kai’s stream maxed out at 672,744 viewers and surpassed Ninja’s Fortnite broadcast with Drake which had 616,693 viewers, it’s still a far cry from the all-time record.

During a June 11 broadcast, Ninja was swarmed by viewers who came into his chat saying that Kai beat his record, forcing Blevins to set the record straight.

“The highest viewership record on Twitch is 3.4 million,” he noted. “Am I supposed to be offended, guys?”

According to Ninja, it was only a matter of time before Kai had surpassed his personal best, praising him as “probably the biggest streamer in the world” or at the very least, in America.

“Facetiming LeBron James, Druski, Kevin Hart. There in person? Come on, bro. What do you expect? So much f**king star power there,” he added.

The Fortnite streamer further took issue with people continuing to spam that his record had been broken, explaining that while Kai had beaten his own personal best, it doesn’t touch Ibai’s La Velada del Año 3’s event which reached 3.4 million concurrent viewers.

However, Ninja did offer up his congratulations to Kai for beating his previous record by setting a new personal best and joked about how either of them could easily beat Ibai.

“Almost there, guys. We both just have to get 3.5 million viewers,” he said. “No record got broken last night. Except for mine.”

The news comes one month after Ninja suggested that he could have been as popular as Kai Cenat if he had never joined Mixer and kept on grinding when he was at the top of his game.

Twitch Kai Cenat’s Twitch streams keep rising in the rankings.

He would later walk back those comments a bit stating, “I don’t think I ever could or would have put as much thought into the streams Kai does and his marathons. He’s truly doing it different.”

Needless to say, it’s going to take a truly special event to overthrow Ibai for Twitch’s all-time record, but with Cenat planning a massive Hunger Games-style contest with 50 fellow creators, he could have something in the works to get him across the finish line.