Kai Cenat tops Twitch viewer charts during epic week-long Elden Ring marathon

Kai Cenat spent over 160 hours of his life playing through Elden Ring in a single stream and topped Twitch’s average viewer charts nearly the whole time — beating Jynxzi, Caseoh, and more.

On April 28, 2024, Kai Cenat revealed that his next stream marathon would be dedicated to him playing FromSoftware’s Elden Ring — a game notoriously known for being extremely difficult.

Starting on May 10, 2024, Kai’s stream went on for just over 166 hours, and over 1,700 in-game deaths before he finally finished the game on May 17.

His actual view count fluctuated each day, but dedicated fans were sure to tune into the broadcast as much as they could — even while the Twitch star was sleeping.

Article continues after ad

StreamHatchet has released a list of streamers with the highest average viewers during the week of May 13 through May 19, and Kai Cenat topped the charts.

Cenat averaged 96,400 viewers during that week, while second-place went to League of Legends streamer Caedrel at 82,900. Meanwhile, up-and-coming Twitch stars Jynxzi and Caseoh_ had 63k and 51.7k respectively.

Article continues after ad

Not to mention, this week of stats doesn’t even count for the first three days of Kai’s marathon. According to Twitchtracker, Kai averaged over 86k viewers between May 10 and May 13.

Cenat’s streaming marathon didn’t just boost his viewership numbers, though. Overall watch time for the Elden Ring category on Twitch skyrocketed to the top of the site, stopping at fifth place with over 13 million hours watched.

Article continues after ad

Kai’s peak viewers were through the roof during his last stream on May 17, 2024, reaching as high as 285,578, which makes the end of the Elden Ring marathon the Twitch star’s third most-viewed stream ever.

It’s unknown what Kai Cenat has up his sleeve for the next major stream event on his channel, so fans will just have to wait to see what he cooks up.