Zootopia 2: Everything we know so far

Disney is ready to “Try Everything” as Zootopia 2 is currently in development – here’s what we know, from any release date information to cast, plot, and more.

Zootopia is one of the biggest recent films from Disney, and while some audience members may argue that its messaging was somewhat dated, a sequel is now on the way.

It was recently announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that a second Zootopia movie was currently in development, among a number of other sequels and news.

But does the film have a release date, cast, or plot? Well, here’s everything we know so far, so carry on reading to find out.

No, Zootopia 2 does not currently have a release date.

And since the movie has only just been announced, it may be a number of years before any release happens.

We can make a prediction however. Since Zootopia took two years from announcement to premiere, we can perhaps expect Zootopia 2 to drop sometime in 2025.

It’s also unclear so far if the sequel will be having a cinema premiere, or if it will drop exclusively on the streaming service Disney+, which has happened for a number of recent Disney films.

Zootopia 2 cast: Who will appear in the film?

As of now, no cast has been confirmed for Zootopia 2. However, we can perhaps expect these faces – or rather, voices – to make an appearance again:

Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps

Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde

Idris Elba as Chief Bogo

Jenny Slate as Bellwether

Nate Torrence as Clawhauser

Bonnie Hunt as Bonnie

Don Lake as Stu

Tommy Chong as Yax

J.K. Simmons as Mayor Lionheart

Octavia Spencer as Mrs. Otterton

Alan Tudyk as Duke

Sadly, Tommy Lister will not be returning to voice the fox Finnick, as the actor passed away in 2020. It’s not yet clear if he will be replaced or if the character will be scrapped.

Directors of the first film, Byron Howard and Rich Moore, have expressed interest in a sequel, as Moore told Collider in 2016, “It would be nice to revisit it again.” Therefore, we can expect their return for the sequel.

Zootopia 2 plot: What will happen in the film?

So far, nothing official is known about the plot of Zootopia 2. However, we can imagine that the film will continue the story of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, as they work in the police force of Zootopia.

Recent events will likely affect the course that the buddy-cop sequel takes. The first film covered the concept of racism and discrimination through the allegory of different animal groups living together, and those issues have only grown more potent over the past seven years.

With police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement being a large conversation these past few years, the story of two police offers dealing with discrimination in their world is sure to be a tricky subject for Disney to handle, but not impossible. We’ll just have to see which direction the story takes.

Is there a Zootopia 2 trailer?

No, since the film is only in early development, there is currently no promotional footage for Zootopia 2.

For now, feel free to watch the trailer for the first film to remind you of what happens. We’ve linked said trailer below:

This article will be updated when we learn more.

Zootopia is currently available to stream on Disney+.

