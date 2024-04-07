Young Sheldon is missing its main character, but there’s a good reason why

Young Sheldon Season 7 has a severe lack of its main character, but there’s a good reason for not including him so much.

Young Sheldon is fast approaching its end, and one noticeably underused person from the final season of the Big Bang Theory spinoff is…well, Sheldon. Throughout the final season, he’s taken a backseat in favor of other characters’ storylines, and it’s an absence not unnoticed by fans.

“Season 7 isn’t really involving Sheldon, especially in Episode 6. It’s more like Mary or Georgie’s show,” one viewer wrote on Reddit. It’s a fair point — Iain Armitage’s Sheldon is the lead character, so it’s surprising to see the other members of the Cooper family getting so much airtime as we near the finale.

That said, there is a good reason for the Sheldon-less nature of Season 7. Namely, his story has mostly come to an end. The show is catching up to the Big Bang timeline with each passing episode, and since we ultimately know what happens to him, it makes sense that the creators would want audiences to get closure on the other characters.

“All television shows evolve, and this is no exception,” noted one fan. “This one began 7 years ago to explore the life of a young Sheldon Cooper, and we did just that. We learned where his love for trains was born, his fear for driving, saw his experience in high school and college.

“What else is there to see, really? Sheldon had no relationships prior to Amy, which we have seen already. There’s not a whole left to explore, and we do still see him doing “Sheldony things“. But honestly, is it more interesting to watch Sheldon tinker with his computer or watch a dramatic wedding unfold?”

Another comment said: “Season 7 is the transition to Sheldon leaving for Pasadena. It’s also setting up the spin-off. Sheldon leaving is the “end” of the Young Sheldon. In TBBT, once Sheldon leaves, he is essentially out of the picture. Georgie in TBBT references this quite directly.”

What’s more, there’s a Young Sheldon sequel series in the works with Georgie and Mandy. While they still have audiences hooked on the current installment of the TBBT universe, it seems a smart move for the show to give viewers a little more attachment to the future stars.

“Well yeah,” wrote another. “Sheldon is pretty much benched until George’s death. His development by the end comes from his complicated feelings on his father cheating (in his POV) then dying. So now we focus on setting up Georgie/Mandy for their spinoff, Mary to deal with her husband dying, Meemaw in jail and Missy becoming more troubled.”

