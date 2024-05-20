Young Sheldon viral video is even sadder than George’s funeral

As people catch up with the finale, Young Sheldon funeral fan edits are out in full force — and one is possibly even sadder than George’s death.

For Young Sheldon fans who are still emotional about George’s death and his funeral in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 13, logging onto social media and seeing sad fan edits probably isn’t an ideal comedown.

Nonetheless, viewers have gone to town while paying their respects to Sheldon’s dad, with one viral video making users so emotional that it might be even more morose than the original.

The clip sews scenes together from Episodes 12, 13, and 14 to piece together the saddest moments from the Young Sheldon cast reacting to George’s death.

Missy, reminded of her Red Lobster daddy-daughter date, thanks George for everything and tells him she loves him. Georgie promises he has everything under control, so George doesn’t have to worry. Mary remarks that George really didn’t want to take the family portrait.

Meanwhile, Sheldon imagines himself giving a speech at George’s funeral. He says how his dad never really understood his interests but always made the time for him. Sheldon hopes that George knew how much he loved him — though viewers later find out that Sheldon never said any of this, but instead stayed quiet.

“Gang needs to know I cried to this,” the original post states, with fans agreeing, “Damn I have tears running down to my NECK WTF I just woke up, f**k this app man.”

“I’m really going to miss them,” a third weighed in, with a fourth fan adding, “‘You don’t need to worry, I’ve everything in control’ is so personal and shattering.”

While fans aren’t ready to let go of George or Young Sheldon Season 7 yet, others argue that they can seek solace in the well-concealed funeral cameo that saw actor Lance Barber attend his own funeral in disguise as an old woman. According to actress Raegan Revord, it brought some “much-needed laughter to everyone.”

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus.