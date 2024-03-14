Season 7 Episode 4 might have revealed the truth about George’s affair, but some fans think that the storyline is a double bluff.

Does he or doesn’t he? That is the question – or at least it has been surrounding George’s alleged affair in Young Sheldon.

Since Season 5, it’s been widely believed that George cheated with neighbor Brenda, but apart from a few stern looks from Meemaw, nothing much came of the potential storyline.

However, Young Sheldon Season 7 seems to have answered the question for good – but some fans think the conclusion is a double bluff.

Young Sheldon fans think George’s affair is a double bluff

Some Young Sheldon fans are convinced that George will cheat in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 5, despite his affair being debunked in the previous outing.

During Season 7 Episode 4, the origin story of Sheldon’s infamous three knocks system is revealed to be a misunderstanding between father and son. The incident took place after Mary and Sheldon had returned from Germany, with the distance rekindling some romance between his parents.

It’s less of a surprise, then, that the other woman turns out to actually be Mary in a costume. Bringing back a German dirndl as a surprise for George, Mary briefly transforms into “Helga,” complete with a blonde wig.

While some fans have been divided on the approach to the storyline, others think that the entire affair scandal could be a double bluff in itself.

“What if George cheats on Mary this episode?” one Redditor posted. “I have a feeling George is going to cheat on Mary this episode because Missy tells Georgie that Brenda is going to be out of the house and what if George and Brenda run into each other at a bar.

“Yes I know e4 was Mary in a wig, but I personally think Sheldon is going to actually see his dad cheat this episode… since Sheldon said he saw the incident when Mary was in bible study.”

Though it remains unconfirmed if Brenda will be returning to Young Sheldon Season 7, the theory does have some legs. The promo for Episode 5 sets up a party that Billy and Missy are throwing while Brenda is away, which could lead to both sets of parents being brought to one place to stop the damage.

Some fans agree this could be a red herring, but others aren’t buying this, with one stating: “Nah, for one of the few times George and Mary’s marriage is in a good place. I don’t foresee him cheating on her now. Let’s just face it. Sheldon was wrong. He saw his parents going at it, kinda gross for a kid, and that is it. Let’s put this plot point behind us.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month here.