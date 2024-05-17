Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 13 recap: The most heartbreaking episode yet

Grab your Kleenex… it’s time to say goodbye to George. Whether we’re ready or not, George’s funeral is the focus of Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 13.

Young Sheldon Season 7 hasn’t been without its low moments, with George’s death delivering a shocking blow in Episode 12. Now, the Cooper family is left reeling from the fallout.

That doesn’t mean that the final two episodes are going to be all doom and gloom, though. Sheldon has his sights set on Caltech, while Georgie and Mandy’s future is being set up for their upcoming sequel.

But first… the bad news. Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 13 is the dreaded funeral — here’s everything that went down.

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 13: Sheldon’s alternate universes

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 13 starts on a sobering note, with the rest of the Young Sheldon cast coming to terms with George’s death. Each of them deals with their grief in different ways — Mary throws herself into her faith, Meemaw drinks, Georgie tries to assume George’s patriarchal role, Missy is incredibly angry, and Sheldon tunes out of his grief altogether.

The family begins to make funeral arrangements, with all but Sheldon focused on the details. Sheldon doesn’t believe that anything about the service will change things, instead choosing to focus on alternate versions of the last time he saw George. He repeats the scene over in his head, each time playing out a new version of things he wished he’d have said to George.

Meanwhile, Missy isn’t having it, getting angry at Sheldon for not being fussed and whoever dares to taint George’s memory. Mary is stoic while trying to hold the family together, admitting to Meemaw that she doesn’t know how to make a speech at the funeral. Meemaw tells her to share a funny anecdote from the pair’s youth, adding that if in doubt, make things up — only Sheldon would notice.

George has his funeral

By the time George’s funeral arrives, Sheldon is hardly talking to anybody. A host of familiar faces arrive to say goodbye — including Brenda, Medford High School staff, Audrey and Jim, and a very brief cameo from Reba McEntire — with Brenda trying her moves on Sheldon’s old science teacher.

George has an open casket, with each of the Coopers invited to say their final goodbyes. Missy, reminded of her red Lobster daddy-daughter date, thanks George for everything and tells him she loves him. Georgie promises he has everything under control, so George doesn’t have to worry. Mary remarks that George really didn’t want to take the family portrait.

Georgie makes a heartfelt speech about how his dad supported him through all of his stupid decisions, while George’s colleagues Wayne and Tom recount how much of a good friend George was to them. Mary gets up to give a eulogy, telling the story of how she and George first met.

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 13: Sheldon keeps quiet

Before she can finish, Mary breaks down, sharing how angry she is at George, God, and herself for letting this happen. Meemaw comes to her rescue just as Mary regales how she didn’t make enough of an effort when George was around, taking over with humorous stories about when he was younger. Meemaw says she is proud to call George her son.

Continuing to play his final moments with his dad over again, Sheldon imagines himself giving a speech at George’s funeral. He says how his dad never really understood his interests, but always made the time for him. Sheldon hopes that George knew how much he loved him — though viewers later find out that Sheldon never said any of this, but instead stayed quiet.

