Young Sheldon funeral delivered happy ending for the show’s saddest breakup

Young Sheldon’s series finale funeral showcased a ton of heartbreaking moments, but it also managed to deliver some much needed closure for the show’s saddest breakup.

The Young Sheldon Season 7 finale simultaneously acted as the final sendoff for Sheldon’s dad George, and the closing chapter between Dr. Sturgis and Connie, also known as Meemaw.

After not really interacting on-screen for about three seasons, the former couple were seen in the church where George’s funeral was being held and they even exchanged some pleasantries.

While their interaction was pretty small in the grand scheme of the episode, it was an important moment to show fans as it proved the two were still friends despite their romantic relationship not working out.

Dr. Sturgis can be seen in all of Young Sheldon’s seasons, but he played a bigger role in the first four as he was Sheldon Cooper‘s pen pal turned professor/mentor and Meemaw’s serious boyfriend.

Sturgis and Meemaw’s relationship was incredibly important to Sheldon, to the point where he meddled in their affairs and crafted his first ever relationship agreement around them.

However, despite their pleasant relationship, things eventually didn’t work out as Sturgis broke up with Meemaw towards the end of Season 2. He was admitted to a psychiatric institution due to severe stress.

During his time in the institution, Sturgis encouraged Meemaw to date other people, which she eventually did as she met and started dating Dale, who was Missy’s baseball coach as well as George and Georgie’s boss.

However, Meemaw’s growing relationship with Dale ended up souring the friendship between her and Sturgis, leading to the pair rarely ever interacting on screen after Season 4.

Meemaw and Sturgis’ breakup is regarded as one of the saddest ever shown on Young Sheldon because they were the perfect example of how well a couple made of opposite personalities could be.

However, at least audiences got to see the pair have one last sweet moment before Young Sheldon ended for good.

For more, you can check out everything we know about Young Sheldon Season 8 and the upcoming spin-off Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage.