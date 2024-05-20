Young Sheldon filmed alternative funeral intro that never made the cut

George’s funeral is all any Young Sheldon fan can talk about, but the episode originally had an alternative intro that never aired.

The opening titles of Young Sheldon have mixed things up over the course of its seven seasons, being completely reshot for Season 7 to include new family members, such as Mandy and baby Cece.

However, Young Sheldon also shot an entirely new intro for George’s funeral, which shows George falling to the ground at the back of the group — except this wasn’t the cut CBS actually aired.

According to actress Raegan Revord, who plays Missy Cooper, the intro was shot to “make light of George’s death,” though fan opinion on whether it should have been used is split.

“That is wrong on so many levels,” one Redditor posted, with a second adding: “Which is what makes it amazing. I would have been in tears(of laughter) if this was used in the finale lol.”

A third weighed in: “I think they removed it because then it would have taken all the sorrow away.”

While the alternate intro was canned, the Young Sheldon cast did sneak in another way of adding light relief to an incredibly dark plot line, with George actor Lance Barber dressing up in disguise to attend his own funeral.

Audiences most likely would have missed the cameo, but Barber appeared towards the back of the church congregation, dressed as an elderly woman in a grey wig.

Both cast and viewers have found George’s death difficult to process, with fans admitting that they cried through Season 7 Episode 13 “like a baby.”

“I cried as if it was my own father’s funeral bro,” a fourth fan said, while a fifth explained, “I think it’d be easier to count those who were stone-cold dry by the end. That whole episode was way too real. The anger, the grief, Sheldon’s withdrawn and almost confusion at how he saw everyone behave and almost felt anxious about not being able to do so.”

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check our breakdown of Young Sheldon’s actual ending, as well as details about Georgie and Mandy’s spinoff, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.