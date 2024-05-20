Young Sheldon: George’s funeral messed up one major detail

George’s funeral in Young Sheldon Season 7 hugely tugged on the heartstrings, but fans have clocked that it messed up one major detail.

Anybody who watched Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 13 likely had tears in their eyes while witnessing the Cooper family say goodbye to George Cooper Sr.

Plenty of fan-favorite characters returned to pay their respects in a fitting tribute to George, but some fans noticed that a few key mourners were missing: the football players who’d have wanted to say goodbye.

CBS

“George was a high school football coach. There would have been hundreds of young men who had played for him that wanted to pay their last respects,” one fan complained on Reddit. “If you’re unfamiliar with southern football culture, you might not understand just how significant a good coach can be in the lives of his players. (See also: Friday Night Lights.)

Article continues after ad

“For boys from stable families, the coach is often the most significant male outside of relatives, and for boys from troubled families, the coach is their most influential man.”

Article continues after ad

Not only is the Medford Baptist Church a fairly small venue, but the Young Sheldon cast that was present at George’s funeral fell under the friends and family umbrella. That doesn’t mean that Medford High’s football team went unrepresented, with football memorial tributes present alongside Principal Tom and Coach Wayne.

As is likely with most funerals — and particularly given that George’s death happened suddenly on school grounds — a separate service would have been held for staff and students at the school after the main memorial.

Article continues after ad

A second fan weighed in: “I’d like to think that this memorial service was only for close friends and relatives and the school will dedicate a different memorial for him. I wish they had shown a few shots of the school with his picture that would have covered it.”

“It would have been nice to see pallbearers being his football team in uniform. Just something I imagined would occur as a scene before watching the finale,” a third agreed.

Article continues after ad

Season 7 Episode 14 moved swiftly onto how the family dealt with their grief a month later, following Sheldon’s move to Caltech and his adult self looking back for his memoir, rather than continuing to dwell directly on George’s death itself.

Article continues after ad

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check our breakdown of Young Sheldon’s actual ending, as well as details about Georgie and Mandy’s spinoff, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.