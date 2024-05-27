Young Sheldon is connected to The Office & Indiana Jones in a way you never noticed

Young Sheldon is the latest in a long line of beloved sitcoms and Hollywood movies to be filmed in a specific location — and you probably never even noticed.

CBS’ Big Bang Theory prequel was predominantly filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, with exterior shots being picked up in and around the rest of the state (sorry folks, but it’s not shot in Texas).

For example, the Coopers’ family home is located in LA’s San Fernando Valley; more specifically, 5501 Morella Ave in North Hollywood, if you’re keen to go along for a selfie.

However, what about the church? Well, there’s two things you should know. Firstly, it’s a real place: in real life, it’s called the First Christian Church of North Hollywood.

Secondly, it’s been used in a lot of movies and TV shows. For example, it’s where Indiana Jones marries Marion at the end of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. It’s also where Phyllis marries Bob Vance (refrigeration) in The Office and Barney and Robin tie the knot in How I Met Your Mother, not to mention scenes in Parks and Recreation, Desperate Housewives, Gilmore Girls, and more.

This was revealed to Young Sheldon fans on the show’s subreddit, but the user clarified: “Just a note, it is a church, and also runs a daycare on site, so it’s generally not open to the public unless you are attending church.”

“This is a very fun fact, thank you for bringing it to our attention,” another user replied. “You mean all these weddings happened at Medford,” a third joked, referencing how the church transports all across America depending on where films and TV shows are set.

