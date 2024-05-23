Young Sheldon finale confirms one major plot point for Georgie and Mandy sequel

As Young Sheldon ends, Georgie and Mandy’s sequel is only just beginning — but the prequel has already nailed down one major plot point.

The Young Sheldon Season 7 finale didn’t see much in the way of closure for oldest son Georgie, who was left to take care of his family after George’s death.

However, he will get redemption in the form of sequel Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, which has already had one key thing confirmed by the prequel: the couple won’t be moving out of Medford, or at least not far away.

After their spontaneous wedding in Season 7 Episode 7, the couple gets sent on a weekend honeymoon to Dollywood by Mandy’s mother Audrey. On the car ride there, the two discuss their future, claiming to want to move away from Medford.

This makes sense, given that Mandy wants to rebuild a career for herself alongside possibly returning to school. On the other hand, Georgie has never been particularly tied to his home — but that all changes after George’s funeral.

Aside from promising George to take care of everything, Georgie’s work — which leads into his plot in The Big Bang Theory — also stems from Medford. After struggling to find work following the gambling room raid, Jim offers Georgie a job at the tire shop, setting him up for adulthood, when he progresses to own a tire shop.

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage doesn’t have too many other plot details, although fan theories have been brewing since its announcement. Montana Jordan and Emily Osment will return in their leading roles, with Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso signed up as series regulars.

It’s yet to be seen if other Young Sheldon cast members will be included, with one fan guessing: “My guess is Georgie’s going to talk about them with Mandy like, ‘I stopped by to see mom and Missy today.’ Or, ‘I’m gonna see if mom and Missy need anything.’ Somebody did post that Zoe Perry is going to be on the new show so maybe he’ll stop by and see her but Missy will be at school.”

There isn’t an official release date yet, but it’s expected to air in fall 2024.

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check out everything we know about Young Sheldon Season 8, as well as why the Young Sheldon finale wasn’t even about George or Sheldon at all, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.