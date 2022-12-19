1923 Season 2: Will the Yellowstone spinoff return?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Will there be a 1923 Season 2? The first episode of the Yellowstone prequel hit Paramount+ today, but will there be another season?

Yellowstone, Paramount’s western series created by Taylor Sheridan and starring Kevin Costner, is currently in its fifth season.

In February 2021, Sheridan signed a deal with the studio to create new Yellowstone shows, including prequel series 1883, a spinoff chronicling the story of Bass Reeves, and another prequel: 1923.

With the first episode of the all-star 1923 now on Paramount+, viewers may be wondering: will there be a Season 2?

Is there going to be a 1923 Season 2?

Yes, 1923 Season 2 is happening. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

Much like the first season, Season 2 will feature eight episodes, with most of the cast expected to return.

The official synopsis for the Yellowstone prequel says it will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

It stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton. “The Duttons live by a code of behavior that they set for themselves and it requires complicated moral and ethical judgment,” Ford told Vanity Fair.

“It’s not just the physical life that’s hard. The challenges that they face from modernity, the challenges to their way of life, to their freedom and the opportunities that they’ve enjoyed, is a big part of the story.

“The upcoming Depression and all of the pressures, economic and social, are leading up to this very volatile time in American history.”

The next episode of 1923 will be available to stream on January 1.

