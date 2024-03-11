Yellowstone seasons ranked by Rotten Tomatoes scores

Yellowstone is been going strong since 2018, but which season of Taylor Sheridan’s drama series is the best? Here is every Yellowstone season ranked by Rotten Tomatoes score.

Being one of the most-watched cable shows around, it’s no wonder Yellowstone is on the receiving end of a variety of ratings. Some fans adore the opulent villainy and unpredictable drama, while others would much rather watch something a little less…over-the-top.

But there are still so many who haven’t yet embarked on their Yellowstone journey. If the world of Taylor Sheridan intimidates you, the best place to start is with the original series.

After you’ve taken the plunge, you’ll very well have your own opinions on which seasons tick all the boxes and which are left behind in the dust. If you’re looking to see what others thought, here’s every Yellowstone season ranked by Rotten Tomatoes scores, starting with the Audience Score.

5. Yellowstone Season 5 — 38%

The latest Yellowstone season lands at the bottom of the viewer rankings with a pretty abysmal score. However, this is technically only half a season, since Season 5 Part 2 is still due in November 2024. With that in mind, there’s plenty of time for this season to redeem itself.

Season 5 Part 1 started with John’s reign as Governor beginning (much to his dismay). As he struggles to balance his new political life and dedication to the Dutton ranch, his children continue to run riot. Last we saw them, half the ranch hands were Texas-bound to save their cattle, and Beth and Jamie were at each other’s throats.

4. Yellowstone Season 4 — 82%

Season 4 is leaps and bounds better than Season 5, according to fans. Quite a bit goes down in the Dutton’s lives in this season, so that makes sense. With the introduction of Summer, Kayce’s enigmatic vision quest, and Beth and Rip’s almost-shotgun wedding, it’s jam-packed.

It’s also a notable season for sending Jimmy off to the 6666 ranch. Not only is this the most important arc he’s had so far, but it also sets the foundations for one of the newest Yellowstone spinoffs: 6666.

3. Yellowstone Season 1 — 83%

The first ever season of Yellowstone lands smack-bang in the middle of the rankings. This isn’t unusual in the small screen world — first seasons are usually where the kinks are worked out. Yellowstone is no exception, but it does thrust audiences straight into the action with a feature-length pilot episode.

The first season sets-up everything that would go on to become iconic elements of Taylor Sheridan‘s ranch opera. Beth’s vindictive personality, the inner workings of the Dutton ranch, and the dysfunctional family that faces nothing but death, danger, and disaster.

2. Yellowstone Season 3 — 87%

The second spot is a fitting place for Yellowstone Season 3, because it kind of rocks. First things first: the Dutton family in disarray, dealing with the trauma of Tate’s kidnapping. Tate himself isn’t doing too hot either, with nightmares and PTSD following him throughout the season.

We also get a new villain in the shape of Roarke Morris, a hotshot ranch owner who becomes the newest hand-rubbing foe who tries to take the Yellowstone ranch out from under the Duttons. (Don’t worry — his fate is well-deserved.) Oh, and it also features one of the most explosive season finales seen since the Golden era of soap operas.

1. Yellowstone Season 2 — 90%

Coming in first place is Yellowstone Season 2, the only season of the show to reach an Audience Score in the 90s. After laying the groundwork for his characters, Sheridan let rip on an action-packed second season that involved a pair of menacing brothers, an honest-to-god child kidnapping, and a three-way battle between John Dutton, Thomas Rainwater, and Dan Jenkins.

It’s also the unraveling of Jamie Dutton, who puts himself and the entire family at risk with one huge mistake. From that point on, he continues to deteriorate across the season. Whether you love him or hate him, Season 2 is undoubtedly his.

Yellowstone seasons ranked by the Tomatometer score

If you look at the Yellowstone seasons based on the official Tomatometer score, Season 1 becomes the lowest-rated, and Season 3 is the best-rated of the bunch.

With there only being five seasons, the order doesn’t change all that drastically. However, Season 4 makes quite a jump up ahead to second place. The lowest-rated season (Season 1), still has a much higher percentage than the lowest Audience Score, which is 38%.

All the Yellowstone Seasons ranked by Tomatometer score:

Yellowstone Season 1 — 57% Yellowstone Season 5 — 84% Yellowstone Season 2 — 89% Yellowstone Season 4 — 91% Yellowstone Season 3 — 100%

