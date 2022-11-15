James Gunn & Peter Safran shoot down DCEU multiverse: “There’s not going to be four Batmans”

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are said to be nearing the end of their DCEU roadmap, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. However, fans looking for an multiversal approach akin to the MCU may be in for disappointment.

James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed leadership status within DC Studios, a newly formed subsidiary of Warner Brothers.

Formerly known as DC Films, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been working with the pair to finalize plans for the next ten years of DCEU movies.

Gunn and Safran are making good progress with their vision for the future, but Zaslav has clarified that fans looking for more DCEU multiverse stories could be in for a shock.

David Zaslav promises “growth” from James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCEU plans

Following the news of Gunn and Safran’s promotion on October 26, Zaslav has said to The Hollywood Reporter that “I think over the next few years, you’re going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC.”

Gunn and Safran are to be “coming to the end” of a new roadmap for the DCEU, but Zaslav has clarified that “there’s not going to be four Batmans.”

“Part of our strategy is [to] drive the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do. I think they’ve thrilled the fans. I think they’re going to thrill you over a period of time,” added Zaslav.

Warner Bros. Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are set to play Batman in The Flash.

“We spent the past couple days with a group of some of the best thinkers in the industry, the best writers in the industry starting to map out that eigh-to-ten-year plan of what it’s going to look like in theater, in TV, in animation, across the board for these characters,” Gunn said in a separate THR interview on November 10.

James Gunn himself has been teasing DC Comics fans with his ideas, showing off cryptic posts on both Twitter and Mastodon.

Specifically, Gunn shared an image of Mister Terrific, leading fans to believe the JLA member could arrive on the big screen.

Before joining the DC universe with The Suicide Squad, Marvel fans will know Gunn for his Guardians of The Galaxy movies.

Guardians of The Galaxy 3 is touted to release in 2023, so before the DCEU gets moving, keep up with the final Guardians movie here.