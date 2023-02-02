Will there be an LA’s Finest Season 3? There haven’t been any new episodes of the Bad Boys spinoff in more than two years, so will there be a third season?

LA’s Finest stars Gabrielle Union as Special Agent Sydney “Syd” Burnett, the sister of Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett in the Bad Boys franchise.

The show follows Syd after she’s transferred to the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, where she works alongside her partner Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba) on cracking cases and going up against crime boss Gabriel Knox.

While never receiving glowing reviews, LA’s Finest attracted solid viewership over its first two seasons – so, is there going to be a Season 3?

Will there be an LA’s Finest Season 3?

Sadly, there won’t be an LA’s Finest Season 3, as the show was canceled by Spectrum after two seasons – however, there’s a possibility of some sort of return.

The show first aired on Spectrum in May 2019, before being picked up by Fox the next year. However, it was axed by the cable provider in October 2020, and Spectrum Originals has since been phased out as a result of rising production costs.

During an appearance on TNT’s NBA post-game show, where she was promoting her remake of Cheaper By The Dozen, Union spoke about her hopes for the show’s return, perhaps even in the form of a movie.

“I really enjoyed that too, as did my accountants. However, they canceled us right before the pandemic, so unless we come back as a movie type of thing for maybe Netflix or perhaps they will let us into Bad Boys IV. I don’t know,” she said.

Where can I watch LA’s Finest?

LA’s Finest is available to rent or buy via Amazon Prime and other on-demand platforms. Spectrum subscribers can also watch the show for free with a subscription.

The first two seasons were available on Netflix until January 2023. It’s unclear why they were removed from the streaming platform, but it’s likely as a result of licensing issues.

In the meantime, you can find out more about Bad Boys 4 here and check out our other TV hubs below:

