Will there be a Dead Ringers Season 2?

Rachel Weisz is currently starring in a TV remake of horror classic Dead Ringers, but will she star in a Season 2?

Later this week, a remake of the 1980s Dead Ringers movie launches on Amazon Prime Video, with acclaimed actor Rachel Weisz playing twins in the psychological drama show of the same name.

The official synopsis for the series is as such: “Dead Ringers stars Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes – including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics – in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.”

The series is actually a remake of a 1988 David Cronenberg film, one in which Jeremy Irons starred in. The remake series has received pretty positive reviews so far, which begs the question: will Dead Ringers be coming back for Season 2?

Will Dead Ringers have a second season?

As of writing, it seems unlikely that Dead Ringers will have a Season 2, since the show is considered a “Limited Series.” However, Amazon has made no official announcements about a potential renewal, and a second season isn’t necessarily impossible.

Whether or not the show is renewed counts on whether it turns out to be a smash hit. Other Limited Series, such as Netflix‘s Squid Game, were given another go once the viewer numbers began pouring in, despite initial plans to only keep it as one season. The series is currently rated at 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning that audiences could clearly have a taste for it.

However, while critics may like the show, Dead Ringers may be too artsy and gruesome to really speak to a wider audience, making a mass phenomenon of popularity less likely – time will tell on that front.

Ultimately, it seems unlikely that the show will get a second season, and in a world of mass franchises and spin-offs, one stand alone story may not be so bad.

When is Dead Ringers streaming on Amazon Prime Video?

Dead Ringers launches on Prime Video this Friday – April 21, 2023.

The series consists of six episodes, and they will all be dropping that day, so you’ll be able to binge Dead Ringers in its entirety.

